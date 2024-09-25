Blogs

Saudi Tourism Launches "Spectacular Saudi" In Mumbai To Showcase Saudi Culture In India

Saudi Arabia has launched its first big tourism event, 'Spectacular Saudi,' in Mumbai under its 'Saudi Welcome to Arabia' brand. The Spectacular Saudi event, which lasts for eight days, is being held at the R2 Ground in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Saudi Welcome to Arabia
Saudi Arabia, located in the Middle East, is known for its rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and significant historical sites. Famous for its warm hospitality, the country blends tradition with modernity, making it an exciting destination for travellers.

Saudi Arabia has launched its first big tourism event, 'Spectacular Saudi,' in Mumbai under its 'Saudi Welcome to Arabia' brand. The Spectacular Saudi event, which lasts for eight days, is being held at the R2 Ground in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The event commenced on September 24 with a special VIP preview, offering a unique look at Saudi Arabia’s culture, traditions, and hospitality.

This VIP preview was attended by some of the biggest names from Bollywood, business, sports, and the fashion industry. Popular film stars like Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and Suniel Shetty were among the celebrities who explored the immersive exhibits. Each and every guest was welcomed with traditional Arabian coffee, dates, and the aromatic fragrance of Bakhour, giving them a taste of Saudi’s warmth and hospitality.

In addition to the Bollywood stars, well-known Indian fashion designers like Gaurav Gupta and JJ Valaya were also present at this event, adding a touch of glamour to it. Sports icons like Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, and Mary Kom also joined further adding to the significance of this event. Business leaders, including Yash Birla and Suketu Shah, were part of the VIP experience, strengthening the growing ties between India and Saudi Arabia.

The event featured highlights like the "Mountains and Mirrors" display, inspired by the Maraya Hall in Alula, Saudi Arabia. Another fun attraction was the "360 Selfie Corner," where guests could take special photos. Visitors could also easily apply for Saudi visas by showing a valid Mastercard or Visa credit card, making it simpler to plan trips to Saudi Arabia. There were exclusive travel deals with special discounts for those wanting to visit the kingdom. 

‘Spectacular Saudi’ is now open to the public from September 25 to October 2, 2024. During the event, visitors can enjoy various giveaways, explore Saudi cuisine, and take advantage of exclusive travel offers, including discounted packages to Saudi Arabia. Whether you love to travel or just want to learn about Saudi culture, this event is a great chance to enjoy the heritage and hospitality of Saudi Arabia right in Mumbai.

(This story has been slightly revised from the original PTI feed.)

