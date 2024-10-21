Odisha To Host 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas In January 2025

The decision to celebrate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was made based on recommendations from the High-Level Committee (HLC) on the Indian Diaspora, which was established by the Government of India under the chairmanship of L. M. Singhvi. On January 8, 2002, then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee received the Committee's report during a public event at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. The following day, January 9, 2002, he announced the launch of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD). This date was selected to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's return to India from South Africa in 1915.