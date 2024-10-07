Blogs

Muskan Bamne Joins Bigg Boss 18 After Exiting Anupamaa For New Opportunities

After making her acting debut in 2017 with Haseena Parkar, alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Bamne gained widespread recognition through Anupamaa but felt it was time to level up after leaving the show.

Muskan Bamne
Muskan Bamne Joins Bigg Boss 18 After Exiting Anupamaa For New Opportunities
info_icon

Muskan Bamne, known for her role as Pakhi in the popular TV show Anupamaa, says she was looking for the next big challenge in her career, and reality TV series Bigg Boss 18 came at the perfect time.

After making her acting debut in 2017 with Haseena Parkar, alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Bamne gained widespread recognition through Anupamaa but felt it was time to level up after leaving the show.

"Bigg Boss 18 is a huge opportunity. When I left Anupamaa, I thought I should look for something which would up my level. I have done TV, ads, and some movies. Why not do a reality show? Then Bigg Boss came to me. So, I thought, let's do this," Bamne told PTI in a candid chat.

The actor, 25, explained that her decision to part ways with Anupamaa, led by Rupali Ganguly, came from personal reservations about portraying a mother on screen.

"It is such a big show, people love it. But I was not comfortable playing a mother. I had made up my mind that if they will show the baby of my character, I will not continue with the show. After the leap, it became obvious they will show a baby. So, I took the decision (to leave)," she said.

With Bigg Boss 18 airing on Colors TV on Sunday night, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Bamne expressed excitement at the chance to meet the star in person for the first time.

"I have seen him in the movies. Whenever my family and I sit together to watch a film, it's either Hum Saath Saath Hain or Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! playing on TV. The records set by these films are yet to be broken. Everyone loves him in my house. Everyone's so excited that I'll meet him," she said with enthusiasm.

As someone who has grown up in a protective environment, Bamne acknowledged that this will be her first time living independently inside the Bigg Boss house. However, she is ready for the challenge.

"I am friendly but it takes me some time to open up to people. I will try to make friends there. I hope my friendship remains even outside the house. I will try my best to show people what I am like... When I go there, I will get to know them (fellow contestants)," she added.

Despite Bigg Boss' reputation for stirring up controversy, Bamne is confident she will maintain her composure inside the house.

"Being ill-mannered is not my thing. I don't think I will misbehave with anyone. But that also doesn't mean that I won't say my point. But I will not misbehave," she assured.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Meet Nitya: The New Pandya On The Block Who Silenced AUS U-19 Sledging And Batted Like Virat
  2. Shakib Al Hasan Has 'Good Chance' To Play His Final Test In Bangladesh, Says BCB Chief
  3. Women's T20 WC: ENG-W Beat RSA-W By 7 Wickets - In Pics
  4. Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 1 Match
  5. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique Tons Power Pakistan On Day 1 - In Pics
Football News
  1. FIFA 2026 World Cup Asian Qualifiers Round 3 Preview: Australia, China Seek First Wins
  2. UEFA Nations League: Kobbie Mainoo One Of Three England Players To Pull Out Of Squad
  3. Jarell Quansah Signs New Long-term Liverpool Deal
  4. Chelsea Vs Man United, Women's Super League: Sonia Bompastor Frustrated With Decision To Postpone Match
  5. Manchester City, Premier League Claim Win Over Commercial Deals After Independent Panel Verdict
Tennis News
  1. Japan Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of The Tournament Due To Injury
  2. Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov Advance After Rain-Delayed Second Round
  3. Davis Cup 2025: India Drawn Against Togo In World Group I Play-Offs
  4. China Open 2024: Gauff Lands Her Second Career WTA 1000 Title - In Pics
  5. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jammu and Kashmir Election Result LIVE: NC, BJP Register 2 Wins Each; PDP's Iltija Mufti Concedes Defeat
  2. Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Crosses Majority Mark Of 46 In Trends, Congress Trails With 34 Seats
  3. 429 Villages Affected In Bihar As Kosi River Swells; Death Toll Reaches 17 In Meghalaya
  4. MP Woman Faces 5-Day 'Digital Arrest', Loses Rs 46 Lakh To Fraudsters
  5. Haryana Election Results: BJP Looks Set For Hattrick, Proving Exit Polls Wrong
Entertainment News
  1. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  2. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  3. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  4. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  5. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
US News
  1. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  2. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  3. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  5. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
World News
  1. North Korea's Kim Again Threatens To Use Nuclear Weapons Against South Korea, US
  2. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu Vows To Bring Hostages Back, Another Hezbollah Leader Killed | Latest
  3. Israel-Lebanon Conflict: Nasrallah, 8 Other Hezbollah Commanders Killed Within Days | Remaining Leadership
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. Downing Street Reshuffle: UK PM Keir Starmer Announces New Chief Of Staff
Latest Stories
  1. Chhattisgarh Vs Delhi Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 1 Match
  2. Haryana Election Results: BJP Looks Set For Hattrick, Proving Exit Polls Wrong
  3. Jammu and Kashmir Election Result LIVE: NC, BJP Register 2 Wins Each; PDP's Iltija Mufti Concedes Defeat
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Crosses Majority Mark Of 46 In Trends, Congress Trails With 34 Seats
  6. As Counting Of Votes For J&K Assembly Elections Begins, Omar Says They Fought The Good Fight, Results Will Reflect It
  7. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  8. Assembly Results Today: Will Haryana, J&K Defy Exit Polls? What Projections Say