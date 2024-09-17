Mission Mausam: India’s ₹2000 Crore Climate Resilience Project

The unpredictable advancement in climatic change all over the world has made weather forecasting inevitable and India being one of the tender box countries with cyclones, floods, heat waves, and monsoon failures, has become the frontline in experiencing these natural calamities. In this respect, Mission Mausam is one of the few unique projects in the Indian context that are holistically dealing with the impacts of climate change and at the same time upgrading the weather forecasting systems of the nation.