Mission Mausam: India’s ₹2000 Crore Climate Resilience Project

In September 2024, India launched Mission Mausam which is a national-level project to make India ‘Weather Ready’ and ‘Climate Smart’. Mission Mausam has been supported by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) and has a total project cost of ₹2000 crore will revolutionize the way India deals with the Weather and phenomena related to it including those related to Climate Change.
The unpredictable advancement in climatic change all over the world has made weather forecasting inevitable and India being one of the tender box countries with cyclones, floods, heat waves, and monsoon failures, has become the frontline in experiencing these natural calamities. In this respect, Mission Mausam is one of the few unique projects in the Indian context that are holistically dealing with the impacts of climate change and at the same time upgrading the weather forecasting systems of the nation.
The Purpose and Vision of Mission Mausam
Mission Mausam is designed with a multi-layered approach, focusing on developing cutting-edge technologies and systems to improve the accuracy, timeliness, and reliability of weather forecasts. As India modernizes its infrastructure and expands urbanization, extreme weather events like flooding, cyclones, and droughts have proven to be catastrophic, leading to loss of life, displacement, and damage to the economy. The mission, slated for completion by 2026, will deploy an extensive network of 50 Doppler Weather Radars (DWR), 60 RadioSonde/Radio Wind stations, and other advanced equipment across the country.
This initiative reflects a conscious shift towards high-resolution atmospheric observations and weather modeling, combining Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies with traditional physics-based numerical models. “By March 2026, we are looking at installing a wider network of radars, wind profilers, and radiometers for better observations. We also look forward to better understanding the physical processes and the science of weather forecasting,” said Dr. M Ravichandran, Secretary of the MoES, during a press interaction in New Delhi.
Addressing the Challenges of Climate Change
India has already been in a situation where it is experiencing harsh weather events resulting from climate change. From monsoon floods to heat waves, and landslides in the hilly states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the current meteorological service provision lacks the capability to accommodate the increased variability of these events in the nation. An enhanced simple and complex weather watch is very necessary towards informed weather observation of the country’s climate change.
It will also greatly enhance data dissemination and capacity building among the subject populace and local government administrations by providing better and timelier weather forecasts, an essential factor in disaster response and development. In the words of Dr.Ravichandran, while unveiling the mission, it is again very clear that the mission is among other things, to give ‘’no weather system in the country will go unnoticed.
The mission's capacity-building efforts are equally important, as they focus on training and enhancing the skills of professionals working in the field of meteorology. Building a robust framework of trained personnel will be essential for translating scientific advancements into actionable outcomes, particularly in rural or underserved regions.
Collaboration and National Integration
One of the strengths of Mission Mausam is the collaboration between several national institutes, including the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology. These institutions will use their experience to accomplish the set mission within the given period. Additional cooperation from global and national partners, such as academia, industries, and global research institutes, will help towards raising India’s profile in weather and climate dynamics.
In the long run, the goal is to strengthen the resilience of communities across India, particularly those most vulnerable to climate-induced disasters. The installation of advanced weather stations, especially in coastal and disaster-prone areas, will provide critical early warnings and improve community preparedness. As Dr. Ravichandran noted, “improved services for weather, climate, and natural hazards” will lead to "economic and social benefits for various sectors."
Innovation and Future Preparedness
Another key component of Mission Mausam is the implementation of next-generation radars and satellites equipped with advanced instrument payloads, providing enhanced real-time data and analysis. These innovations, combined with AI-driven models, will improve the understanding of weather and climate processes on a granular level, helping policymakers and scientists develop proactive responses to potential threats.
The inclusion of urban and process testbeds within the mission highlights the government’s focus on understanding how urbanization affects weather patterns and climate-related risks. With urban centers bearing the brunt of climate change impacts, these testbeds will serve as key research sites to evaluate the effectiveness of forecasting technologies and their potential for scaling across other cities.
Key Takeaways: A Climate-Smart Future for India
The launch of Mission Mausam marks a significant shift in how India approaches weather management and climate resilience. By equipping the nation with state-of-the-art infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and a well-trained workforce, the mission aims to not only improve the accuracy of weather forecasts but also mitigate the impacts of climate change.
While the challenges posed by climate change are immense, the Indian government’s commitment to tackling these issues head-on through Mission Mausam is a promising step toward ensuring the nation's preparedness. As India works to become "weather-ready and climate-smart," the collaboration of scientific communities, government bodies, and international partnerships will play a critical role in shaping a safer, more resilient future for all.
In summary, Mission Mausam represents more than just technological advancements in meteorology—it is a holistic approach to securing India’s future in the face of climate change, fostering sustainable development, and enhancing the well-being of its citizens.