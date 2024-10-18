Blogs

Kerala Government Forms Task Force To Tackle Illegal Recruitment And Visa Fraud

Kerala takes strong action against illegal recruitment and visa fraud with a new task force under "Operation Shubhayatra" to protect aspiring expatriates.

Kerala Government Forms Task Force To Tackle Illegal Recruitment And Visa Fraud
In a decisive move to combat illegal recruitment and visa fraud related to foreign employment, the Kerala government announced the formation of a task force on Friday. This initiative aims to address numerous complaints and safeguard the interests of aspiring expatriates.

The task force was established under the guidance of Dr. K. Vasuki, Secretary of the Department of Expatriate Affairs, as part of NORKA's "Operation Shubhayatra." The task force comprises key officials, including the Chief Executive Officer of NORKA Roots, personnel from the Protector of Emigrants in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, and the Superintendent of Police from the NRI Cell.

NORKA Roots is a public sector entity operating under the Department of Non-Resident Keralite Affairs. The decision to form this task force comes in response to a surge in complaints regarding both authorized and unauthorized recruiters who mislead individuals into paying fees for jobs abroad.

To ensure thorough oversight, the task force will convene monthly meetings to review the progress of investigations into these complaints. Additionally, the team plans to collaborate with the NGO Pravasi Legal Cell, which will submit recommendations to the Ministry of External Affairs. These recommendations will call for immediate and stringent measures to effectively curb recruitment fraud.

The government has also instructed the State Police Chief and the Superintendent of Police in the NRI Cell to enhance the capabilities of the NRI Cell and to establish a dedicated cyber cell focused on addressing these issues. This move is expected to bolster the enforcement of laws related to recruitment fraud and to provide better support for victims.

Furthermore, the Law Department has been tasked with exploring the feasibility of creating new legislation or a regulatory framework aimed at governing recruitment agencies involved in student migration. This is a crucial step in ensuring that potential expatriates are protected from fraudulent practices.

The Planning and Economic Affairs Department has been directed to work with banks and financial institutions to identify any unusual or suspicious transactions related to recruitment fees. This collaboration aims to establish a system where banks can notify authorities of such transactions, thereby enhancing vigilance against potential fraud.

Through these comprehensive measures, the Kerala government seeks to create a safer environment for individuals seeking overseas employment, while effectively addressing the rising concerns of illegal recruitment and visa fraud.

(This story is a reworked version of a PTI feed)

