Human Induced Climate Change Behind Flooding Disasters In Nepal

“This study highlights how vulnerable Asia is to increasing downpours – in 2024 alone, our studies have uncovered the fingerprint of climate change on deadly floods in India, China, Taiwan, the UAE, Oman, and now Nepal,” she pointed out. The floods in Nepal followed three days of extreme rainfall starting September 26. “Records were broken across central and eastern Nepal, with some weather stations recording more than 320mm on September 28 – equivalent to about half of London’s total annual rainfall,” points out the report.