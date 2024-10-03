Blogs

Cutting Down Smoking Could Boost Life Expectancy By A Year In Men, Predictive Models Show

The study also indicated that banning cigarette and tobacco product sales could prevent 1.2 million lung cancer deaths across 185 countries by 2095, with nearly two-thirds of these deaths being averted in low- and middle-income countries, which tend to have younger populations compared to high-income nations.

Smoking is Injurious to health
Cutting Down Smoking Could Boost Life Expectancy By A Year In Men, Predictive Models Show
info_icon

Reducing smoking rates to five percent of current levels by 2050 could increase life expectancy by one year for men and by 0.2 years for women, according to global modeling studies published in The Lancet Public Health journal.

Researchers found that if current trends continue, smoking rates could drop to 21 percent in men and about four percent in women by 2050. Along with improving life expectancy, accelerating efforts to reduce tobacco smoking could prevent 876 million years of life lost to death, according to the Global Burden of Disease, Injuries and Risk Factors (GBD) Tobacco Forecasting Collaborators.

The study also indicated that banning cigarette and tobacco product sales could prevent 1.2 million lung cancer deaths across 185 countries by 2095, with nearly two-thirds of these deaths being averted in low- and middle-income countries, which tend to have younger populations compared to high-income nations.

"We must not lose momentum in efforts to reduce, and ultimately eliminate smoking around the world. Our findings highlight that millions of premature deaths could be avoided by bringing an end to smoking," said senior author Stein Emil Vollset, of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), University of Washington, US, which coordinates the GBD study.

The predictions regarding preventable deaths came from analyzing how banning tobacco sales would impact lung cancer deaths among people born between 2006 and 2010.

The study also highlighted the potential effects of the "tobacco-free generation" policy, which seeks to prevent the sale of tobacco to individuals born after a specific year. However, this policy has yet to be implemented in any country.

New Zealand's December 2022 legislation to ban the sale of tobacco products to anyone born in or after 2009 was repealed earlier this year.

The authors called for maintaining existing tobacco control policies while implementing new ones to reduce smoking-related disease risks and ensure that the progress made over the past decades is not lost.

Implementing policies like tobacco-free generation laws and banning tobacco sales could be instrumental in reducing the global burden of smoking-related diseases. However, consistent global effort and renewed policy focus will be essential to ensure that the momentum towards a smoke-free future is not lost.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Irani Cup: Easwaran Smashes Statement Century As RoI Reply Strongly To Mumbai's 537
  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 WC 2024: Can PAK-W Overcome Warm-Up Defeats In This Asian Derby?
  3. BAN-W Vs SCO-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Beat Scotland By 16 Runs In Opener
  4. Kuwait Vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Canada Vs Oman, 6th T20I Tri-Nation Series 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch CAN vs OMN Match
Football News
  1. Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Both Teams Look For Second Win
  2. Dominik Szoboszlai 'Loving' Midfield Unity With Alexis Mac Allister And Ryan Gravenberch
  3. Sunil Chhetri Backs Anwar Ali As Key Asset For Indian Football, Urges Players To Avoid Controversy
  4. FC Goa Vs NorthEast United, ISL Preview: Gaurs Look To Bounce Back At Home Against Highlanders
  5. 'Unreal' Win Over Bayern Munich A 'Statement', Says Aston Villa Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez
Tennis News
  1. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  2. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  3. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  4. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  5. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Elections 2024: Ashok Tanwar Joins Congress Again; Sehwag Endorses Congress Candidate In Haryana
  2. India Trashes USCIRF Report On Religious Freedom As 'Politically Biased' | What The Report Says
  3. Miya Muslims Of Assam: Under Constant Pressure To Prove 'Indigeneity'
  4. In Uttarakhand And Himachal, A Concerted Campaign Against "Outsiders" Keeps Up Steam 
  5. Day In Pics: October 03, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  2. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
  3. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  4. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  5. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Iran's 'Hit List' Rumours: Netanyahu And Defence Minister Among Key Targets In List Surfacing Online
  2. Flights Resume At Japan's Miyazaki Airport After WWII Bomb Explosion Causes Major Disruptions | Details
  3. Typhoon Krathon Makes Landfall In Taiwan
  4. Annual Solar Eclipse 2024 | In Pics
  5. Mexico: 6 Migrants Shot Dead, 10 Injured Near Guatemalan Border As Mexican Army Opens Fire
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Kolkata: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Fresh Row Over Statue Installation | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points