All the stories do not have the same depth and some get very close to literary activism, but when Gupta works with complex emotions, he does very well. In ‘Bimar shaamon ko jugnuon ki talash’, for example, a son and a daughter get tested to donate a kidney to their ailing father. The daughter, who is about to get married, is a match, but her in-laws are not comfortable with the organ donation. Her parents sympathize with the girl’s would-be in-laws. The son has been a dumping ground for his father’s aspirations and holds a strong grudge against him. However, when his body starts failing, the son understands ‘…for the first time the difference between someone dying and one’s own father dying.’ He decides to sleep with a sleazy film producer for the money. In ‘Sushi Girl’ an innocent young woman discovers that her husband and his friend are having an affair in her own house and confronts the latter with sexual harassment.