Review Of 'Island' By Sujit Saraf: Is No Man An Island?

The Jarawa tribe of the Andamans is known for its fierce and frenzied response to outsiders from the mainland. Expert archers, they have shot to kill intruders, and have resisted civilisation. The Sentinelese, another tribe which inhabits the North Sentinel Island in the Andamans Sea, are equally protective of their self-imposed isolation. Sujit Saraf has researched this part of India in great depth to write his new novel Island. His story is based on that of the American missionary, 26-year-old John Chau, who landed illegally on the island in an attempt to make contact with the Sentinelese and convert them to Christianity. Though accessing these islands is strictly forbidden, Chau bribed the local fishermen, who unwittingly ferried him to his death. The fisherman said they saw Chau being killed and then dragged along the beach and buried by the tribesmen.