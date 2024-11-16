Books

Review Of 'Island' By Sujit Saraf: Is No Man An Island?

Sujit Saraf's new novel 'Island' is based on that of the American missionary, 26-year-old John Chau, who landed illegally on the island in an attempt to make contact with the Sentinelese and convert them to Christianity

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
book cover
book cover
info_icon

The Jarawa tribe of the Andamans is known for its fierce and frenzied response to outsiders from the mainland. Expert archers, they have shot to kill intruders, and have resisted civilisation. The Sentinelese, another tribe which inhabits the North Sentinel Island in the Andamans Sea, are equally protective of their self-imposed isolation. Sujit Saraf has researched this part of India in great depth to write his new novel Island. His story is based on that of the American missionary, 26-year-old John Chau, who landed illegally on the island in an attempt to make contact with the Sentinelese and convert them to Christianity. Though accessing these islands is strictly forbidden, Chau bribed the local fishermen, who unwittingly ferried him to his death. The fisherman said they saw Chau being killed and then dragged along the beach and buried by the tribesmen.

Against this is the background of attempts by the Anthropological Survey of India (AnSI) to make peaceful contact through gifts of coconuts and bananas. Saraf places his main protagonist, Mattoo, a Kashmiri who is as fair as the tribesmen are dark, in the AnSI. He sees himself as a modern-day Verrier Elwin, who will successfully infiltrate the Sentinelese community and document their way of life. Unfortunately, Mattoo is in disgrace due to a scandal created by his own obsession with becoming Elwin and is forced to run a tourist shop in Port Blair.

Mattoo is blackmailed by his goods supplier Subhash to ferry an American missionary–another Chinese-origin young man–to North Sentinel and put him in contact with the tribe. Knowing the risk involved, but totally at Subhash’s mercy since his livelihood depends on the Bengali trader, he takes Li to North Sentinel and watches the missionary land on the beach despite the appearance of hostile tribesmen.

Sketch - Anupriya Yoga
Book Review: The Flying Carpet To Baghdad  

BY Toibah Kirmani

Chau’s body was never recovered–Saraf’s story is one of hide-and-seek, an infiltration of the island unlike much of the original episode. Along the way we learn why Mattoo was expelled from the AnSi and how attempting to make contact with primeval tribals entails putting their lives and culture at risk. It is a world peopled by politicians and the police, who have rules in place forbidding outsiders from invading tribal societies. The prime minister recently renamed three of the islands to remove any colonial taint from history–since as far as India is concerned, the Andamans are best known for the Cellular Jail to which freedom fighters were sentenced, and minority communities, especially those who speak no known language, are unimportant in the greater national scheme of things. 

Saraf draws out his story about a place that few have visited–the last being the missionary in 2018. The descriptions of physicality and the differences between tribals and non-tribals are detailed. Saraf's characters–Mattoo and the missionary–are relatable, people who have their own obsessions to become famous either as scholars or apostles and who fail in the end because, despite their better judgement, they refuse to read the writing on the wall. Is anthropology and its relentless study of the past good or bad–or are the anthropologists only doing it for fame and fortune? Contact with the modern world has the power to destroy tribal societies and not just because of the contagions that inhabit so-called civilisation.

Those who remember Chau's story will be interested in Saraf’s take on the subject which captures the essentials. Those who don't will relate to a story that offers a different kind of Andamans experience.

No one has visited North Sentinel Island after the death of the missionary in 2018–at least, officially. Fisher folk too do not fish the waters after two of their kind were hacked to death when their boat got too close to the island. Is the tribe alive or dead? Or…Saraf has his own conclusion to share with readers.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I Highlights: Samson, Tilak Celebrate Record-Breaking Night With 3-1 Series Triumph
  2. IND Vs RSA 4th T20I: Samson, Tilak Smash Splendid Centuries As Records Tumble In Johannesburg
  3. IPL 2025 Player Auction List Announced: Pant, Iyer In First Marquee Set; Rahul In Second
  4. Sanju Samson Becomes First Player Ever To Score Three T20I Centuries In A Calendar Year
  5. ICC Champions Trophy Tour In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir - Global Body Takes Action After BCCI Objection
Football News
  1. Scotland 1-0 Croatia, UEFA Nations League: Steve Clarke Hails Solid Tartan Army
  2. New Manchester United Boss Ruben Amorim Says He Needs To Win To Be Afforded Time
  3. Pogba And Juventus Agree To Terminate Contract Despite Reduction In Doping Ban
  4. England Vs Ireland Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League: When And Where To Watch
  5. Germany Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League: When And Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Ruud Survives Rublev Test To Enter Semis, Knocks Alcaraz Out
  2. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Swiatek, Raducanu Help Poland, Great Britain Advance
  3. Alexander Zverev Vs Taylor Fritz, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Perfect Zverev Downs Alcaraz To Reach Semi-finals
  5. Nick Kyrgios Confirms Return To Competitive Tennis At Brisbane International
Hockey News
  1. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Why The Demand For Statehood In J&K Is A Bad Precedent
  2. Lodge FIR Against Reel Creators If They Pose Safety Threat: Railway Board To Zones
  3. Article 370 In Maharashtra Elections: Congress And Its Ally NC At Odds
  4. Maharashtra Polls: Vidarbha Farmers’ Suicides and Political Silence
  5. Day In Pics: November 15, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  2. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  3. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  4. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  5. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
US News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  3. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  4. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  5. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
World News
  1. Indian Students Protest Against Oxford Union’s Kashmir Debate
  2. Russia Bans Child-Free 'Propaganda'; Threatens Freedom Of Women, LGBTQ Community
  3. West Asia: Israel Kills 28 In Gaza In 24 Hours; Bombing Intensifies In Lebanon | Latest
  4. 'It's Got To Stop': US Prez Trump On Ending Russia-Ukraine War
  5. Spain: 10 Dead As Fire Breaks Out At Nursing Home In Zaragoza
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya