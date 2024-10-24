The five shortlisted works for this year's prize are, The One Legged by Sakyajit Bhattacharya, translated from Bengali by Rituparna Mukherjee; Chronicle of an Hour and a Half by Saharu Nusaiba Kannanari; Sanatan by Sharankumar Limbale, translated from the Marathi by Paromita Sengupta; Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life by Upmanyu Chatterjee; and Maria, Just Maria by Sandhya Mary, translated from the Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil. Following the announcement, writers Sunil Mehra, Deepthi Sasidharan, Shaunak Sen, and Tridip Suhrud read excerpts from the shortlisted works.