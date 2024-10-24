The JCB Prize for Literature, an annual accolade celebrating outstanding fiction by Indian authors, has revealed its shortlist for 2024. Now in its seventh year, the prize continues to highlight the vibrant landscape of contemporary Indian literature. Jury chair Jerry Pinto announced the shortlist, which features an impressive array of voices, including two debut novels and three translations from Bengali, Marathi, and Malayalam.
The five shortlisted works for this year's prize are, The One Legged by Sakyajit Bhattacharya, translated from Bengali by Rituparna Mukherjee; Chronicle of an Hour and a Half by Saharu Nusaiba Kannanari; Sanatan by Sharankumar Limbale, translated from the Marathi by Paromita Sengupta; Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life by Upmanyu Chatterjee; and Maria, Just Maria by Sandhya Mary, translated from the Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil. Following the announcement, writers Sunil Mehra, Deepthi Sasidharan, Shaunak Sen, and Tridip Suhrud read excerpts from the shortlisted works.
Sharing their insights, Jerry Pinto, the jury chair, reflected on the challenging yet rewarding deliberation process: “The task of a jury is never easy. Chalk must be compared to cheese as fiction is a large and magnificent chamber of magic and madness. It was a pleasure and a privilege to discuss books with this jury,” Pinto said.
The jury also shared their impressions of the shortlisted titles, highlighting themes of existential exploration and socio-political commentary. They described Chatterjee's Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life as a bold inquiry into life's unanswered questions. They praised Bhattacharya’s The One Legged for its electric storytelling, brought to life through Mukherjee’s translation. Limbale’s Sanatan was noted for its historical significance, while Mary’s Maria, Just Maria presented a poignant exploration of identity and family dynamics.
Mita Kapur, the Literary Director, emphasized the significance of this year’s shortlist, stating, “The JCB Shortlist for 2024 reflects how contemporary fiction in India throws up distinctive flavours and compelling voices. Each book is a brave forging forward into uncharted territories in storytelling,” Kapur said.
About the award
The JCB Prize for Literature not only honours exceptional literary talent but also provides substantial financial support to the winners. The overall winner will be announced on November 23, 2024, and will receive a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. If the winning entry is a translation, the translator will additionally receive Rs 10 lakh. Each shortlisted author is awarded Rs 1 lakh, with translators of shortlisted works receiving Rs 50,000.