H-Pop: The Secretive World Of Hindutva Pop Stars by Kunal Purohit
Published by Harper Collins, 2023
In the ever-evolving tapestry of India's cultural landscape, the convergence of art, politics, and societal values is a terrain ripe for exploration. Journalist Kunal Purohit’s latest offering, Hindutva Pop Stars, intricately weaves together the threads of music, identity, and ideology. Set against the backdrop of a nation grappling with shifting narratives, this book ventures into the lives and careers of musicians who navigate the intricate space where artistic expression intersects with the realm of Hindutva ideology.
Purohit’s narrative invites readers on a compelling journey through the pulsating rhythms of the Indian music scene, uncovering the multifaceted relationships between artists, their craft, and the socio-political currents shaping contemporary India. As we embark on this review, we embark on an exploration of the book’s resonance, its portrayal of the cultural zeitgeist, and its illumination of the intricate dance between artistic freedom and ideological undercurrents in today’s India.