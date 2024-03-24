Book Review: The True Smell of The Himalayas In The 'Never Never Land'

Gokhale’s narrative is full of meaningful silences, some of which seem irrelevant though the silence of the hills adds its own meaning to the tale. Lacking a past Iti, with no real family roots except for the two old ladies and bordering on middle age, is seeking some kind of stability through the reminiscences of the old ladies but their memories are recounted with a sense of being haunted by something that can never really be expressed fully. The relationship between two elderly rather scatty ladies is mysterious in itself with an undercurrent of scandal that is not immediately breached. The bond between the two appears strong – they live together, taking care of each other, with even a whispered suicide pact. However, nothing was what it seemed on the surface. Iti’s wish to record memories is what many people do in these days when lives seem to stretch to infinity and the past is a dim shadow that should be pinned down like an elusive butterfly. Iti’s search for meaning is confounded by the memories she unearths. There are assaults, there is a theft but none of it is too far from the sanctuary of the cottage.