Book Excerpt: 'Bird Milk And Mosquito Bones' By Priyanka Mattoo

Ali was born in Lahore— not two hundred miles from my Srinagar— in the 1980s, in a family of dissenting journalists and publishers. His parents’ home was full of jail-going writers and activists. His mother played a lot of Sufi music to counteract interpretations of Islam that she felt were making the rounds at the time. A parent- pleasing, eldest- child overachiever, he sang traditional ghazals to impress his parents’ friends and to “hypnotize [his] bullies at school.” In his early teens, he decided he wanted to know more about how the music worked: how did the great qawwals go off on mesmerizing riffs, weaving perfectly pleasing, seemingly unplanned patterns of melody and rhythm? How could they be so wild and free (which he secretly wanted to be) while remaining rigorous and rule- bound, as society dictated? It was a paradox that held some kind of key for him, and, ever a model student, he spent the next fifteen years training with traditional singers to grasp it.