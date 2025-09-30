Cancer September 2025 Horoscope: Mixed Fortunes In Career, Finances, And Relationships

Love, Relationships & Marriage:

In October, Mars, who rules your fifth house, will be in an unfavourable position relative to your romantic connections. Your romantic relationships can take a hit when Mars, who rules your fifth house, stays in your fourth house until October 27th. But in the first part of the month, Mars will still be under Jupiter's benevolent influence, so discernible people won't have any problems. The position of Mars is not favourable, but Jupiter's grace will ensure that those who handle their relationships with patience and purity will not have any problems in their love partnerships. You won't experience any negative outcomes either way, regardless of how the outcome pans out. On October 27th, Mars will enter the fifth house, its own sign in the zodiac. You may rest assured that your love relationship will remain strong in this role, even though you may have different opinions. So, it seems like October isn't going to be your love life as usual, but if you can learn to be understanding, you can keep your relationship strong.