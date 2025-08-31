Cancer September 2025 Horoscope: Navigate The Month Ahead With Astrological Guidance

Health:

From a health perspective, September 2025 is a month to exercise caution, according to the horoscope. You need to pay attention to your health issues and take care of them now. Jupiter will spend the entire month anchored in the twelfth house. Throughout the month, Rahu will stay in the eighth house. Sun, Mercury, and Ketu will form a trine in the second house at the start of the month, so watch what you eat. You put your health at risk and increase your risk of illness by letting your eating habits decline. Discomfort in the stomach and other unexpected health issues are symptoms of high cholesterol. Consume healthy, readily digestible food to stay away from these. Drink plenty of water and adjust your schedule as needed. Walking first thing in the morning will do wonders for you. It might also aid in weight loss if you have put on some extra pounds. Beyond this, see a doctor if you feel the need. During this time, pay close attention to any stomach-related issues or lumps you may have and receive the treatment you need to ensure that you do not have any kind of trouble in the future.