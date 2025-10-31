Cancer November 2025 Horoscope: A Month Of Mixed Fortunes, Emotional Growth, And Steady Progress

When the ruler of your second house is weak, as it will be during the first half of the month, you might find that you need to spend money rather than earn more. If you want to keep the money you've saved this month, you'll have to work at it. It could be challenging to save money. The weather will improve, though, by the middle of the month. From a savings standpoint, though, we would say that this month was weak. Put simply, if you're looking to maximise your profits, this month is your best bet. However, if you're trying to cut costs, you might want to look elsewhere. Even though Jupiter, the planet of riches, will be in a good position and eager to bestow good vibes upon you, you'll still need to put in a little more work (i.e., think, brainstorm, etc.) to ensure the security of your savings.