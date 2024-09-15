Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance and All You Should Know

Lord Vishwakarma is the reverent architect in Hindu mythology, and Vishwakarma Puja is a day that honours him. It is a happy event that is mostly observed by engineers, architects, artists, craftsmen, and mechanics in India.
People believe that this event honours the god who made the world and all of its palaces, weapons, and other things. Lord Vishwakarma is believed to have constructed the holy cities of Dwarka, Hastinapur, and the palaces of the gods.
In 2024, Vishwakarma Puja will be celebrated with all the traditional zeal it deserves. There will be many traditions and cultural events that show how important work and craftsmanship are in everyday life.
Date and Time of the Vishwakarma Puja:
Vishwakarma Puja calculations are done according to Bisuddhasidhanta. The last day of the Bengali month Bhadra is when Vishwakarma Puja takes place. This day is also called Bhadra Sankranti or Kanya Sankranti.
Many people are confused about the correct date of Vishwakarma Puja. Every year in the month of Bhadrapad, Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated on the date when the Sun transits into Virgo. For this reason, it sometimes falls a day before or after 17 September.
According to astrologers, this year the Sun will transit into Virgo on 16 September, so Vishwakarma Puja will be celebrated on the 16th. On the day of Kanya Sankranti, people are thought to have worshipped Lord Vishwakarma. It is known that Vishwakarma was born when the sun moved into the sign of Virgo. It is on September 16, 2024, which is Kanya Sankranti. On this day, Vishwakarma Jayanti or Vishwakarma Puja will also be held. This day, the best time to pray will be from sunrise until about 11:42 am. Also, it will be lucky to worship Lord Vishwakarma during the Abhijit Muhurta, which is from 11:51 am to 12:40 pm.
The History of Vishwakarma Puja:
The foundations of Vishwakarma Puja are deeply rooted in Hindu custom. Lots of people in India enjoy this day with great devotion because it is in honour of Vishwakarma, the divine architect and craftsman of the gods.
Many mythical wonders, like the palace of Indraprastha and the holy city of Dwarka, are thought to have been made by this god.
Several important events mark the festival:
Putting Vishwakarma statues in industries and workplaces
Offerings and prayers made just for the god.
Put the tools in front of the figure or picture of the god.
This party not only honours the gods, but it also supports the worth of work and the importance of craftsmanship in modern society.
Significance of Vishwakarma Puja:
Celebrating the Divine Architect:
Architects, engineers, artists, craftsmen, and factory workers are the main people who celebrate Vishwakarma Puja. This is because Lord Vishwakarma is seen as the divine protector of all those who build or create. He is recognised on this day for being the most important creator and for the skills and things he did for society.
Invoking Prosperity and Protection:
Devotees pray to Lord Vishwakarma on this day for success, growth, and safety in their work lives. Rituals are done by workers and business owners to make sure that tools and machines work well. They believe that the holy architect will protect them from accidents and help them succeed in their work.
New beginnings and renewal:
On the day of Vishwakarma Puja, people like to start over and feel better. People first clean and decorate their workplaces, tools, and machines to get rid of bad vibes and start over. It is actually nothing but to show the inner respect for the things that help people make a living and to keep the peace at work.
Rituals and Practices of Vishwakarma Puja:
Workplace Decorations:
At first, the place where the puja will be held, may be in shops, factories, and places of work that are cleaned and decorated with flowers, garlands, and bright rangolis on the day of Vishwakarma Puja. Tools and equipment are decorated with flowers, sandalwood paste, and vermilion. these all are just demonstrating the inner respect and admiration of devotees for their work and function.
Installation of Vishwakarma Murti or picture and Puja Setup:
People put a statue or picture of Lord Vishwakarma in a clean and holy spot at home or at work place. As the puja starts, people pray to God, lamps are lit, incense sticks are lit, and mantras showing respect to Lord Vishwakarma are chanted. After that, as Prasad, what people bring for Viswakarma, like flowers, fruits, sweets, and betel leaves, are given to him.
Conducting the Yajna:
To get the heavenly blessings of Lord Vishwakarma, a yajna (fire ritual) is done in puja. A priest or the head of the company leads this ritual by chanting Vedic hymns and mantras to make the god happy. In the puja ceremony, the following things are given- ghee, sesame seeds, and grains are thrown into the holy fire. This is how the puja was completed.
Gatherings and feasts for the community:
After completing the puja, all workers and people from the neighbourhood eat together at a community feast. The prasad (offerings) are given to everyone who is there, which brings coworkers and friends together and makes them feel more united.
Rituals:
Part of Vishwakarma Puja that is very important is the blessing of the tools that artists use. It shows love and holiness for the tools that help people make things. People think that this act of sanctification will bring them skill, success, and safety.
- Use holy water or milk to clean each tool.
- Put the tools in front of the figure or picture of the god.
- Focus your prayers and chants on Lord Vishwakarma.
- Put flowers on the tools and cover them with tilak of vermilion and
rice.
After being blessed, the tools should not be used again until the end of the day. People think of this break in work as a chance to clean up both the tools and the craftsmen's spirits.
Vishwakarma Puja Celebrations in India:
Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated all over India, but each area has its own special ways of doing it that show how culturally diverse the country is. In West Bengal and Tripura, the holiday is linked to kite flying. As a tribute to Lord Vishwakarma, the sky is filled with colourful kites. In industrialised areas like Punjab and Haryana, on the other hand, worship of machines and tools is more in order.
West Bengal & Tripura: kite flying competitions, cultural programs
Punjab & Haryana: machinery worship, community lunches
Odisha & Bihar: idol immersion, local fairs
Tamil Nadu & Karnataka: Special prayers in factories, distribution of sweets
The celebrations can be very different, though, from big events open to the public to small ceremonies in people's own houses. A big part of the festival's attraction is that it follows local customs. Through this puja, people come close through a love of making things and using their imaginations.
Relevance of Vishwakarma Puja in the Modern Era:
Vishwakarma Puja is very important in today's world, especially in the technology and industry fields. Many people have a special place in their hearts for Vishwakarma Puja, which represents the holy architect's work in making and maintaining the world. Devotees can fully participate in the celebrations. This will help keep the spirit of creativity and skill alive in our communities.
Whether you work in the engineering or crafts fields or just enjoy cultural heritage, Vishwakarma Puja is a good way to remember how important it is to be dedicated, respect hard work, and strive for excellence in everything you do. Vishwakarma Puja is not just a religious festival but a celebration of craftsmanship, creativity, and the spirit of hard work. It emphasises the importance of respecting one’s profession and the tools that support it. As we honour Lord Vishwakarma in 2024, it serves as a reminder of the significance of skill, diligence, and innovation in our daily lives, inspiring us to strive for excellence and prosperity in all our work.