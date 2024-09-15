Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance and All You Should Know

Workplace Decorations: At first, the place where the puja will be held, may be in shops, factories, and places of work that are cleaned and decorated with flowers, garlands, and bright rangolis on the day of Vishwakarma Puja. Tools and equipment are decorated with flowers, sandalwood paste, and vermilion. these all are just demonstrating the inner respect and admiration of devotees for their work and function.

Installation of Vishwakarma Murti or picture and Puja Setup: People put a statue or picture of Lord Vishwakarma in a clean and holy spot at home or at work place. As the puja starts, people pray to God, lamps are lit, incense sticks are lit, and mantras showing respect to Lord Vishwakarma are chanted. After that, as Prasad, what people bring for Viswakarma, like flowers, fruits, sweets, and betel leaves, are given to him.

Conducting the Yajna: To get the heavenly blessings of Lord Vishwakarma, a yajna (fire ritual) is done in puja. A priest or the head of the company leads this ritual by chanting Vedic hymns and mantras to make the god happy. In the puja ceremony, the following things are given- ghee, sesame seeds, and grains are thrown into the holy fire. This is how the puja was completed.

Gatherings and feasts for the community: After completing the puja, all workers and people from the neighbourhood eat together at a community feast. The prasad (offerings) are given to everyone who is there, which brings coworkers and friends together and makes them feel more united.