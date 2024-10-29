Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know

Families perform Lakshmi Puja in the evening on the main day of Diwali to welcome the goddess of wealth into their homes. Gifts, flowers, fruits, sweets, and lit lights are frequently presented to the participants during the puja. The images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha that are put on a clean altar are the subject of prayers that are performed to obtain money, health, and happiness. Some of the activities that are included in the rite include reciting mantras, performing religious songs, and making offerings. The exact actions depend on the traditions of the area.