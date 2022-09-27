Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
You're Gonna Rock!, Dulquer Salmaan Tells 'Ponniyin Selvan' Actor Ashwin Kakumanu

At a time when all eyes are on the superstars of Tamil cinema, who play the lead roles in director Mani Ratnam's much-awaited magnum opus, 'Ponniyin Selvan', actor Dulquer Salmaan has taken the time to compliment friend and actor Ashwin Kakumanu, who plays the role of Sendhan Amudhan in the epic film.

Dulquer Salmaan, Ashwin Kakumanu
Dulquer Salmaan, Ashwin Kakumanu Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 6:42 pm

On Monday evening, Ashwin put out a working still of himself with actress Trisha and director Mani Ratnam from the film and tweeted, "A still from the shoot of the film. Truly a one of a kind experience to be part of this epic duology directed by Mani sir."

Dulquer Salmaan on Tuesday responded to the tweet, saying, "You're gonna rock Macha !! Love the look and the characterisation makes one curious from whatever I've seen. Cannot wait!"


Ashwin, thoroughly impressed with Dulquer's tweet, replied saying, "Thanks macha! And I'm just so happy about the news of you and A.jo starting #kingofkotha yesterday!"

The character Ashwin Kakumanu plays in the film, Sendhan Amudhan, has traits that are loved by quite a few of Ponniyin Selvan's fans. He is a devoted son, a trustworthy friend, a patriot and is the epitome of kindness.

