Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Yami Gautam's 'Lost' To Open Chicago South Asian Film Festival

"Pink" filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's "Lost", starring Yami Gautam Dhar, will serve as the opening film at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF), the makers announced Thursday.

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam
Bollywood actress Yami Gautam Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 6:03 pm

"Pink" filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's "Lost", starring Yami Gautam Dhar, will serve as the opening film at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF), the makers announced Thursday.

The investigative drama thriller is written by Aniruddha and Shyamal Sengupta, with screenplay by Sengupta, and dialogues’ are penned by Ritesh Shah. It is produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures.

The CSAFF, which will be held from September 22 to 25, is the largest annual South Asian event that appreciates great storytelling.

Yami, who will be seen as a crime reporter in "Lost", said she is happy and proud about her film's selection at CSAFF.

"I can't be happier and more proud of the film's selection for the opening night at CSAFF. I feel like it's one that the people will connect to and will be the one that you cannot miss, especially in the current age and time.

"I have loved playing this role because it was such a special experience, it allowed me to explore so many layers of emotions as an actor and the entire team has worked really hard on it," the 33-year-old actor said in a statement.

Choudhary, best known for the 2018 drama thriller "Pink" with Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, said he hopes the audience at the festival will welcome the movie with open hearts.

"I have been eager for the release of our hard-worked venture. The film is a realistic highlight of media in a social context and I am sure that it will give the audience a compelling watch. I am curious about its release and see the responses it shall get," the director said.

Related stories

Sunny Kaushal, Yami Gautam To Be Seen In Heist-Gone-Wrong Movie By 'Mimi' Makers

Yami Gautam Dhar Says 'A Thursday', 'Dasvi' Made First Half Of 2022 Special For Her

Yami Gautam Believes Its Time For Hindi Film Industry To Improvise

"Lost" also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey.

The film is produced by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes and Indrani Mukherjee.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Aniruddha Roy Yami Gautam Yami Gautam Dhar Chicago South Asian Film Festival Zee Studios Pankaj Kapur Lost Movie India
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic