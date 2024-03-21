There is no dearth of talented actors in Bollywood in terms of acting skills. But did you know some great actors are also poets in real life? They often share their poems on social media. Some of them have even published their books of poetries. On World Poetry Day, we have listed down the names of a few Bollywood actors with a terrific writing skill.
1. Amitabh Bachchan
As they say, 'Like father, like son', Amitabh Bachchan has got the talent of writing poems from his father, the late Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Mr Bachchan often shares his poems on social media and blogs. Some of the wonderful lines written by Big B are: ''Jeevan path jatil hai ye, Kaalchakra kathin hai ye, Pag pag pe bhed bhaav hain, rakt-ranjit paanv hai
Janam se kisi ke sar pe vansh chaal hai, jhooth ke rath pe sawaar daakuon ka gaav hai.
Kisi ke paas hai chal-kapat, kisi ko roop ka vardaan hai, ye soch ke mat baith ja.''
2. Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann is multi-talanted. Apart from acting and singing, he is also well-versed in writing poems. He often shares heartwarming poems on love and life on social media. ''Yeh Kaunsa Andaaz Mohabbat Sikha Gayi Usko,
Woh Rooth Kar Bhi Mujhse Muskura Kar Milta Hai,'' is one of the couplets penned by Khurrana.
3. Manav Kaul
Manav Kaul is a terrific poet. He not only proved his mettle as an artist but in writing as well. He has a really beautiful poetry collection. His first Hindi poetry book is 'Karta Ne Karm Se'. 'Tumhare Baare Mein' and 'A Bird on My Windowsill' are some of his heart-felt poetry books.
4. Farhan Akhtar
The multifaceted actor has followed the footsteps of his father Javed Akhtar. Farhan dons several hats; writing poems is one of them. He has penned some soul-stirring poems.
5. Kriti Sanon
We can see actress Kriti Sanon sharing her self-composed poems and snippets on social media, and we must say she has a pretty good writing skill. Fans love her poems on love and life. “Her eyes were, Deep and honest, And they never changed., That’s the kind of love, She craved for..'' are some lines she wrote on Instagram.
6. Kalki Koechlin
Actress Kalki Koechlin started writing poetry when she was a child. Her poems are about some serious issues. ‘Noise’ and ‘The Printing Machine’ are some of her best works.
7. Siddhant Chaturvedi
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rose to fame with 'Gully Boy' writes poems under the name “MyNotes.” Some great lines written by him which are my personal favourite are, "Stuck in a limbo, this loop never ends...and you need to know that even space and time bend. No one knows the science, but we know love!? even though it's not the trend. After all the joy ceases to be free, the only selfless smile lies here, with You and Me...So Smile.''