Art & Entertainment

Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry

Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao have reunited for a video after two decades. Fans cannot stop gushing about the viral video.

Instagram
Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao Photo: Instagram
info_icon

When ‘Main Hoon Na’ was released in 2004, the chemistry between Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao was adored by the fans. Fans loved the on-screen couple for the comfort they shared and the warmth that they exuded. However, that was the first and the last time the couple shared the screen. Recently, they reunited again for a video and fans cannot stop gushing over their chemistry.

In a video that has now gone viral, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan are seen shooting for an advertisement. Rao is seen in a white skort that she has paired with a beige top and white jacket. She has left her hair loose and has opted for a white beaded hair band. She finished off her look with beige pointed heels. Khan, on the other hand, was seen in his ‘Main Hoon Na’ look. He opted for a red t-shirt with baggy jeans, a biker jacket, a bandanna, and sneakers.

Sharing the video, paparazzo Viral Bhayani wrote, “Muh toh band karo, uncle! Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao were seen together after 21 years! The suspense is killing us. Can’t wait to find out what’s next, especially after spotting them at the Nykaa shoot! Any guesses what they’re up to?” The video shows the actors posing for the camera in a pink-themed room.

Check out the video right here.

The video has broken the internet. Reacting to the video, one fan said, “They look the same even after soo many years.” A second fan wrote, “They are so cute!! Omg!! A movie with these two will be so refreshing!!” A third fan commented, “Desi Barbie and Desi Ken.”

Main Hoon Na’ also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen in lead roles. The movie marks Farah Khan’s debut as a director.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Croatia Vs Jersey Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 15
  2. Belgium Vs Serbia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 16
  3. James Anderson Retirement: A Look At Five Of His Best Deliveries
  4. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KEN Vs NIG Match On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 Report: Smith Stars On England Debut As Stokes Reaches Wicket Milestone - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Who Is Francois Letexier? Referee Picked To Officiate Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final Match
  2. Brazil Second-Division Club Goalkeeper Shot With Rubber Bullet By Police During Post-Match Brawl
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Celebration 'A Promise' To England Substitutes, Says Ollie Watkins
  4. Spain Vs England Preview, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Prediction, Head To Head, Key Players
  5. Rodri: Dani Carvajal Believes Spanish Team-Mate 'Perfect' For Real Madrid
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Jasmine Paolini Clinches Comeback Win To Secure Finals Berth - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon Semi-Final Preview: Alcaraz To Face Medvedev, Djokovic Meets Musetti
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova Pays Emotional Tribute To Novotna Following Semi-Final Triumph
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Reveals She Was In 'So Much Pain' After Marathon Semi-final Defeat
  5. Krejcikova Vs Rybakina, Wimbledon 2024: Czech Stuns World No.4 To Reach Final Against Paolini - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Fire Breaks Out At Ice Cream Factory In Kolkata; Global Celebs Arrive In Mumbai For Ambani Wedding
  2. In Photos | Rising Tourists And Receding Glaciers Of Sonamarg
  3. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  4. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail By Supreme Court In Excise Policy Case, To Stay Jailed Due To CBI Arrest
  5. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
Entertainment News
  1. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  2. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian Receive Warm Welcome With Tikas, And Flowers At Hotel Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  4. Shelley Duvall Passes Away: 'The Shining' And 'Popeye' Actor Dies At 75
  5. 'Pill' On JioCinema Review: This Pharma Drama Is A Slow Burn Despite Riteish Deshmukh's Compelling Efforts
US News
  1. 'Vice President Trump'; Zelenskyy Is 'Putin': Biden's Gaffes And Defiance At NATO News Conference
  2. Is Keenan Clarke The New 'Kang' Of MCU? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  3. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Luxurious Romance: How Their Love Story Is Costing $100,000 A Day
  4. World Malala Day: History And Significance
  5. Remnants Of Hurricane Beryl Cause Flash Flooding In Central Vermont Leading To Evacuations, One Dead
World News
  1. India Abstains On UN Resolution Seeking Immediate End To Russia's Aggression On Ukraine
  2. Nepal: Several Indians Feared Dead As Landslide Sweeps Away 2 Buses, 65 Missing
  3. 'Vice President Trump'; Zelenskyy Is 'Putin': Biden's Gaffes And Defiance At NATO News Conference
  4. Who Is Brenda Biya? Cameroon President's Daughter Comes Out As Lesbian
  5. Israeli Army Accepts October 7 Failures; Gaza City In Ruins As Palestinians Return| Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18