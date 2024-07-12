When ‘Main Hoon Na’ was released in 2004, the chemistry between Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao was adored by the fans. Fans loved the on-screen couple for the comfort they shared and the warmth that they exuded. However, that was the first and the last time the couple shared the screen. Recently, they reunited again for a video and fans cannot stop gushing over their chemistry.
In a video that has now gone viral, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan are seen shooting for an advertisement. Rao is seen in a white skort that she has paired with a beige top and white jacket. She has left her hair loose and has opted for a white beaded hair band. She finished off her look with beige pointed heels. Khan, on the other hand, was seen in his ‘Main Hoon Na’ look. He opted for a red t-shirt with baggy jeans, a biker jacket, a bandanna, and sneakers.
Sharing the video, paparazzo Viral Bhayani wrote, “Muh toh band karo, uncle! Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao were seen together after 21 years! The suspense is killing us. Can’t wait to find out what’s next, especially after spotting them at the Nykaa shoot! Any guesses what they’re up to?” The video shows the actors posing for the camera in a pink-themed room.
Check out the video right here.
The video has broken the internet. Reacting to the video, one fan said, “They look the same even after soo many years.” A second fan wrote, “They are so cute!! Omg!! A movie with these two will be so refreshing!!” A third fan commented, “Desi Barbie and Desi Ken.”
‘Main Hoon Na’ also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen in lead roles. The movie marks Farah Khan’s debut as a director.