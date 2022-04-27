Zayed Khan Thanks Hrithik Roshan After Body Transformation

Zayed Khan, who has been missing from the limelight for quite a while now, compensated for his nonappearance by sharing a striking arrangement of pictures on his Instagram profile on Monday.

The actor shared pictures from a photoshoot, which he portrayed as his "transformative journey." He additionally said thanks to his former brother-in-law and actor Hrithik Roshan in the post, alluding to him as a "mentor." Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne, who co-parent their children, got separated in 2014.

Zayed Khan, who plans to return to the Hindi film industry, wrote in his caption that he is "finally taking my journey as an actor to the next level" and that he has missed it. He started the note with these words: "Hello People, the resurrection took time but in the bargain taught me so much about self-belief, hard work, razor focus and that love in all its forms is around you. All you have to do is reach out and perceive and it will be yours."

Zayed Khan wrote about his journey and added, "I am finally taking my journey as an actor to the next level and quite honestly I did miss it deeply. Going to be sharing a series of fabulous association pictures taken by none other than my sister Tina Dehal who has managed to capture the essence of who I really am underneath... Every 5 days I will share a new array of pictures that exposes the transformed 'Zayed Khan’."

Acknowledgements were due to his family and friends. Zayed stated: "I have a lot of people to thank during this transformative journey. Starting with my wife Malaika, my parents Sanjay Khan, and Zarine Khan my sisters Farah Khan Ali, Sussanne Khan, Simone, a brother and a mentor Hrithik Roshan, Satya Barbarian Fitness (he truly metamorphosed my body and I owe him a special thanks). And last but not least my kiddos Zidaan and Aariz are my honest sounding boards. As I release more of the series I wish to hear from all well-wishers as you guys are truly what's worth this journey. Big hug to all of you'll. Stay blessed and strive for simple happiness the rest will follow.”

Zayed Khan has a solid film foundation. His father, actor Sanjay Khan, was featured in films like 'Haqeeqat', 'Dus Lakh', 'Ek Phool Do Mali', 'Intaqam', and 'Dhund', among numerous others.

His sister Sussanne Khan (an inside decorator) was earlier married to the actor Hrithik Roshan. Zayed Khan's uncle Feroz Khan, a notable name in the business, featured in a few movies until his demise in 2009.

With the 2003 film 'Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne', 'Zayed Khan' made his Bollywood debut.

His breakthrough film, however, was Farah Khan's 2004 film 'Main Hoon Na', which starred 'Shah Rukh Khan', 'Sushmita Sen', 'Suniel Shetty', and 'Amrita Rao'.

Zayed Khan has also appeared in films such as 'Dus', 'Yuvvraaj', 'Anjaana Anjaani', and 'Blue', all of which were box office flops.

Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene was his most recent theatrical release (2015).