Shah Rukh Khan Compares Himself With Son Aryan Khan With A Still From 'Main Hoon Na'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter to compare himself with his son Aryan Khan after the latter did a photoshoot for a sports clothing brand. Reacting to his wife Gauri Khan's post of Aryan's photo in which he jumped over the table, SRK posted a similar still from his 2004 film 'Main Hoon Na' and captioned it as , "Mujh par gaya hai...my boy."

On Wednesday, Aryan shared a string of pictures from his ad shoot on Instagram. Reacting to the post, Shah Rukh commented, "Looking really good!!...and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father....speaks in the son. By the way is that grey t-shirt mine!!!"

Aryan's sister Suhana Khan posted star-eyed emojis. Gauri said, "My boy … love love love." Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Woah!" along with heart emojis. Aryan, who does not post very often on his Instagram handle, has recently become a little more active on the platform. Last month, he shared pictures with his siblings Suhana and AbRam Khan.

Shah Rukh is currently gearing up for the release of 'Pathan', backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and will release on January 25, 2023.

In 'Jawan', Shah Rukh is collaborating with filmmaker Atlee. The movie will land in theatres on June 2, 2023. Apart from these films, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Along with Shah Rukh, Taapsee Pannu is also a part of the film which will release on December 22, 2023.