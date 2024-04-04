Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Groove To 'Just The Way You Are' At Their Sangeet Ceremony

Taapsee Pannu has recently been the talk of the town following her marriage to her boyfriend of more than a decade, badminton coach, Mathias Boe, in a private ceremony last month. Although the couple hasn’t officially announced that they have tied the knot or shared any wedding pictures, glimpses from their pre-wedding celebrations are surfacing. And now, the latest one is a snippet from their sangeet ceremony.
Dressed elegantly in a white sharara, Taapsee Pannu is seen gracefully grooving to Bruno Mars’ ‘Just The Way You Are’ with her partner, who appears to be wearing a light-pink suit. Instant Bollywood shared the small snippet, in which both the bride and the groom look very much in love.
Take a look here:
Not even a day ago, the first video from their wedding surfaced online, showcasing the actress making a stunning bridal entrance alongside her bridesmaids. Draped in a radiant red suit adorned with intricate gold detailing, she danced her way to the mandap. Upon reaching the mandap, she joyfully embraced Mathias.
Last month, a source close to the couple exclusively told media outlet News18 that the long-time couple had officially exchanged vows with each other. “The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on March 20. The couple was very sure that they didn’t want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people and they wouldn’t have had it any other way,” the source had said. The ceremony was done only in the presence of close family, friends, and colleagues. Reportedly, Pavail Gulati, Anurag Kashyap, Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma were a part of their big day as well.
Irrespective of videos and photos going viral, an official announcement from the newlyweds is highly-awaited.