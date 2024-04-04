Art & Entertainment

Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Groove To 'Just The Way You Are' At Their Sangeet Ceremony

After dating for nearly 11 years, Mathias Boe and Taapsee Pannu tied the knot on March 23.

Advertisement

Instagram
Taapsee-Mathias' Sangeet Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Taapsee Pannu has recently been the talk of the town following her marriage to her boyfriend of more than a decade, badminton coach, Mathias Boe, in a private ceremony last month. Although the couple hasn’t officially announced that they have tied the knot or shared any wedding pictures, glimpses from their pre-wedding celebrations are surfacing. And now, the latest one is a snippet from their sangeet ceremony.

Dressed elegantly in a white sharara, Taapsee Pannu is seen gracefully grooving to Bruno Mars’ ‘Just The Way You Are’ with her partner, who appears to be wearing a light-pink suit. Instant Bollywood shared the small snippet, in which both the bride and the groom look very much in love.

Advertisement

Take a look here:

Not even a day ago, the first video from their wedding surfaced online, showcasing the actress making a stunning bridal entrance alongside her bridesmaids. Draped in a radiant red suit adorned with intricate gold detailing, she danced her way to the mandap. Upon reaching the mandap, she joyfully embraced Mathias.

Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe - Instagram
Taapsee Pannu Makes A Filmy Entry For Mathias Boe At Their Secret Udaipur Wedding - Watch Viral Video Inside

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Last month, a source close to the couple exclusively told media outlet News18 that the long-time couple had officially exchanged vows with each other. “The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on March 20. The couple was very sure that they didn’t want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people and they wouldn’t have had it any other way,” the source had said. The ceremony was done only in the presence of close family, friends, and colleagues. Reportedly, Pavail Gulati, Anurag Kashyap, Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma were a part of their big day as well.

Advertisement

Irrespective of videos and photos going viral, an official announcement from the newlyweds is highly-awaited.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Southern Samrat: How Stalin Represents The Ethos And Legacy Of DMK
  2. Tamil Nadu: An Ideological War Between Dravidian Politics And Hindutva
  3. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024, Match 16: Kolkata Knight Riders Claim A Huge 106-Run Win In Vizag - As It Happened
  4. Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: 'Oppenheimer' To 'Tropic Thunder' - 5 Movies Which Prove He's Much More Than Just 'Ironman'
  5. Can You Get Ozempic at Costco? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Retail Giant's New Healthcare Offerings
  6. 5 Exceptionally Strong Female Characters In Recent Movies
  7. Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam For 6 Years Over 'Anti-Party' Statements
  8. Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Groove To 'Just The Way You Are' At Their Sangeet Ceremony