Taapsee Pannu got hitched to her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe on March 25. The wedding was kept as a secret to the entire world. There had been rumours that Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe were going to tie the knot soon, but it would be this early, and without any kind of show-sha that was something that no one predicted. The couple tied the knot over the long weekend of Holi, which helped their family and friends to come together, enjoy and even relax.