First Photo: Taapsee Pannu Sports Sindoor After Secret Wedding To Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe got married over the long Holi weekend. The couple has kept the news very hush hush and only very close friends and family members were present. However, a first pic of the actress sporting sindoor has surfaced on social media.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Instagram
Taapsee Pannu With Friends And Family During Holi Photo: Instagram
Taapsee Pannu got hitched to her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe on March 25. The wedding was kept as a secret to the entire world. There had been rumours that Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe were going to tie the knot soon, but it would be this early, and without any kind of show-sha that was something that no one predicted. The couple tied the knot over the long weekend of Holi, which helped their family and friends to come together, enjoy and even relax.

While the couple hasn’t shared any first pic after the wedding, which has become a norm in Bollywood weddings, there is a picture of Taapsee Pannu sporting, what seems to be, sindoor during the Holi celebrations. It could very well just be colours of Holi, but fans have already stated labelling it as sindoor in the comments section, and therefore it has started trending all over social media.

Check out the picture right here:

Sindoor or not, that’s debatable, but what’s true is that Taapsee Pannu and the entire group of friends and family seem to be having a ball of a time. The picture which was shared by Abhilash­ Thapliyal has caught the attention of people all over social media.

Apparently, the wedding took place in Udaipur, and celebs like Kanika Dhillon, Abhilash Thapliyal, Pavail Gulati, Anurag Kashyap and many others went there to attend. Most of them have worked with Taapsee Pannu in multiple projects which has led them to grow as close friends over the years. Taapsee Pannu’s sister Shagun Pannu was also seen in most of the pictures.

We wish Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe a very happy married life ahead.

