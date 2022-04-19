Watch: Ram Charan Gets Mobbed In Amritsar

Telugu actor Ram Charan, who is still riding high on the triumph of his recent blockbuster 'RRR,' is now filming in Amritsar, Punjab, for filmmaker Shankar's yet-untitled upcoming multilingual project. On Monday, a video of Ram Charan getting mobbed by fans on the set of the film went viral.

The actor is seen in the video surrounded by supporters who are chanting his name enthusiastically. Fans of the actor have stated that the video demonstrates his popularity in the north as well.

For the first time, Charan has collaborated with director Shankar. Kiara Advani also appears in the film, tentatively titled RC 15. After 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama,' this would be Advani's second Telugu film starring Charan. For quite some time, the actor has been filming in Amritsar.

Charan can be heard urging his crew to make way for his fans in the clip, which appears to be from the film's set. He also agrees to a few photo requests while posing for a brief selfie. In the video, Charan is dressed entirely in black. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Charan is currently fasting for Ayyappa Deeksha, a 41-day fast observed by followers of Swamy Ayyappa before visiting the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. Devotees wear black clothing and walk barefoot for 41 days.

Charan has gained national acclaim after the release of 'RRR.' A lavish event was organised a few weeks ago by producer Jayantilal Gada to celebrate SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' breaking the 1000 crore club globally.

When a reporter approached Charan about going away with all the awards at the event, he replied, “No ma'am, I don’t believe that at all. Not even for a second. We both have excelled beautifully and Tarak was fantastic. I don’t think I’ve enjoyed working in a film so much like RRR. What I take back from RRR is my journey with Bheem; my journey with Tarak. I shall never ever forget. Thank you Rajamouli for giving me that opportunity. I’ll love him (Tarak) to bits, and it’ll always remain the same.”

'RRR,' directed by SS Rajamouli, saw Ram Charan share screen time for the first time alongside Jr. NTR. They played roles based on real-life revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem in the film. The film is the highest-grossing Indian film since the pandemic began, as well as the third-highest-grossing film of all time.