When Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot after dating each other for five years, their intimate yet grand wedding became the talk of the town. As the couple completed the first month of their wedding, they took to their Instagram to share an adorable video that featured some heartwarming moments from their wedding.
Taking to their Instagram, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared a video and wrote, “We found ourselves when we found each other, and that’s the most beautiful kind of love. It’s been a month since the wedding, but our forever begun lifetimes ago.” The video featured moments from their haldi, mehendi, chooda, and wedding festivities.
Take a look at the first wedding video shared by Samrat and Kharbanda.
The video opens with a shot of Samrat reading out a speech that he had penned for his bride. He is seen saying, “I could tell you that you are my moon and stars, I could tell you that you heal my scars.” Another emotional moment shows the couple shedding happy tears at their wedding. The post has fetched over 20K likes. Reacting to the video, fans spammed the comment section with anniversary wishes for the couple. One fan said, “The best part is when Pulkit cries on his wedding day.” A second fan commented, “Omg finally I love this.” A third fan mentioned, “My heart is so full after seeing this.” Celebrity hairstylist, Aalim Hakim, also left a comment on the post. He said, “Just remembering every beautiful moment we spent at this beautiful wedding.”
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot on March 15, exactly a month ago, at the ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Haryana. The couple started dating from 2019 onwards.