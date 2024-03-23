Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat Have A Blast At Their Wedding Reception; Play Fun Games

Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are still not over their wedding yet. They have been sharing glimpses of their pre-wedding ceremonies since a few days. On Saturday, Pulkit and Kriti dropped another set of pictures which seem to be from their wedding reception.
In the pics, Kriti is seen in a floral corset dress. Her hands are adorned with mehendi and she wore the red and white choodas. The diva wore a statement neckpiece to complete her look. Pulkit was in a white shirt, a pair of black pants and a black waistcoat and blazer with silver work on it.
In some of the pics, they were dancing their hearts out at the party. The couple also played fun games at their wedding reception. They captioned the pics, ''Right here, right now’s all we got! #Mr&Mrs'' and added a red heart emoji.
Have a look at Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding reception pics here.
Pulkit and Kriti tied the knot at Delhi NCR's ITC Grand Bharat on March 15. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in attendance with their families and close ones. The pre-wedding festivities were also held at the same venue.
Post their wedding, next day, they shared their pics from their special day. The loved-soaked wedding pics of Kriti and Pulkit melted our hearts. They shared a joint post where they wrote, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end. In every now and every then. When my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You."
Later, they shared pics from their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. The Samrats and the Kharbandas enjoyed to the core. Kriti received a grand welcome at her sasural in Delhi. She also cooked a sweet dish at her first rasoi. The newlyweds are back in Mumbai and they received a warm welcome by the paps as they crooned a song for Pulkit and Kriti at the airport.