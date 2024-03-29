Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who tied the knot earlier this month, seem to be not over their wedding. The couple has been sharing pics from their pre-wedding ceremonies and wedding on social media. Post their wedding, Kriti shared pics from her ‘pehli rasoi’. For those unaware, pehle rasoi is a custom where the new bride cooks at her husband’s place for the first time. Pulkit has broken the gender stereotypes by performing the ceremony of ‘pehli rasoi’. Proud wife Kriti, calling Pulkit 'green flag', said that she “fell in love all over again" with him.
Sharing the pics of Pulkit, Kriti wrote, ''Pulkit ki pehli rasoi happened yesterday. I walked into the kitchen and realised he’s making halwa. I asked him what he was doing, and he casually responded, “halwa bana raha hoon, it’s my pehli rasoi.” I giggled and told him, pehli rasoi ladki ki hoti hai baby. To which his response was, “that’s so silly, we’ve both decided to share equal responsibility in this relationship. You cooked for our family back home in Delhi, I’ll cook for our family here in bangalore. Simple!”
This sweet gesture of Pulkit Samrat turned Kriti emotional. She was also in tears. She also wrote that Pulkit is ''the best thing that’s ever happened'' to her. ''Thank you for showing me that you’re the best decision I’ve ever made. Tu sabr ka phal hai baby, sabse meetha! Thu Thu Thu,'' she added.
Towards the end, she wrote, ''the pictures aren’t so great coz I was too blurry visually from being supremely emo, but really wanted to share this with the world''.
After being in a relationship for five years, Pulkit and Kriti got married on March 15 at ITC Grand Bharat, Delhi NCR in the presence of their family members and close ones. They got engaged in January this year.