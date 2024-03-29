Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who tied the knot earlier this month, seem to be not over their wedding. The couple has been sharing pics from their pre-wedding ceremonies and wedding on social media. Post their wedding, Kriti shared pics from her ‘pehli rasoi’. For those unaware, pehle rasoi is a custom where the new bride cooks at her husband’s place for the first time. Pulkit has broken the gender stereotypes by performing the ceremony of ‘pehli rasoi’. Proud wife Kriti, calling Pulkit 'green flag', said that she “fell in love all over again" with him.