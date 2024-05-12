Watch: Preity Zinta Gets Uncomfortable As Paparazzi Surround Her For Pictures In Mumbai, Netizens Angry

Actress Preity Zinta is back in action, currently shooting for ‘Lahore 1947.’ The actress, who had been absent from the silver screen for a while, was recently sighted in Mumbai. In a viral video, she appeared uncomfortable as paparazzi followed her, attempting to capture her images.
On May 11, the ‘Veer Zaara’ star was spotted in Juhu, Mumbai, as she stepped out. In one of the videos circulating on the internet, the actress appeared uncomfortable as paparazzi crowded around her outside a venue. She was dressed in a long printed sleeveless t-shirt paired with blue denim jeans, maintaining a casual and comfortable look. She had her hair tied in a bun and accessorized with black sunglasses.
As Zinta was entering the venue, she was seemingly busy on a phone call. The actress appeared startled when the paparazzi surrounded her from all sides, prompting a strong initial reaction. However, she later smiled and waved at them. Amidst the commotion, she was heard saying, “Guys, you all are scaring me, please.”
A viral clip shared on Instagram by paparazzo Viral Bhayani drew criticism from netizens towards the photographers.
A user commented, “It’s true.. give the woman space to walk and for her to hear who she’s talking to on the phone. The paps are borderline rude. It’s unacceptable!” Another one wrote, “Rubbish you guys invading people’s privacy stop your nonsense it’s not funny.” A third one wrote, “Thapad se darr nae lgta sahib, paparazzi se lgta hai (I am not afraid of getting slapped sir, I am afraid of paparazzi)(laughing emoticon).” One more commented, “If you didn’t mean to then just back off. The audacity of you guys to shamelessly shove your cameras into their faces all the time (angry face emoticon).”
Meanwhile, work wise, Preity Zinta will next be seen in ‘Lahore 1947,’ which also features Sunny Deol and his son Karan Deol. The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial, which is being backed by Aamir Khan Productions, is reportedly set to release on Republic Day 2025.