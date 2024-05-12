Art & Entertainment

Watch: Preity Zinta Gets Uncomfortable As Paparazzi Surround Her For Pictures In Mumbai, Netizens Angry

Preity Zinta found herself amidst a flurry of paparazzi in Mumbai as they swarmed around her for photographs.

Instagram
Preity Zinta Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Preity Zinta is back in action, currently shooting for ‘Lahore 1947.’ The actress, who had been absent from the silver screen for a while, was recently sighted in Mumbai. In a viral video, she appeared uncomfortable as paparazzi followed her, attempting to capture her images.

On May 11, the ‘Veer Zaara’ star was spotted in Juhu, Mumbai, as she stepped out. In one of the videos circulating on the internet, the actress appeared uncomfortable as paparazzi crowded around her outside a venue. She was dressed in a long printed sleeveless t-shirt paired with blue denim jeans, maintaining a casual and comfortable look. She had her hair tied in a bun and accessorized with black sunglasses.

As Zinta was entering the venue, she was seemingly busy on a phone call. The actress appeared startled when the paparazzi surrounded her from all sides, prompting a strong initial reaction. However, she later smiled and waved at them. Amidst the commotion, she was heard saying, “Guys, you all are scaring me, please.”

A viral clip shared on Instagram by paparazzo Viral Bhayani drew criticism from netizens towards the photographers.

A user commented, “It’s true.. give the woman space to walk and for her to hear who she’s talking to on the phone. The paps are borderline rude. It’s unacceptable!” Another one wrote, “Rubbish you guys invading people’s privacy stop your nonsense it’s not funny.” A third one wrote, “Thapad se darr nae lgta sahib, paparazzi se lgta hai (I am not afraid of getting slapped sir, I am afraid of paparazzi)(laughing emoticon).” One more commented, “If you didn’t mean to then just back off. The audacity of you guys to shamelessly shove your cameras into their faces all the time (angry face emoticon).”

Meanwhile, work wise, Preity Zinta will next be seen in ‘Lahore 1947,’ which also features Sunny Deol and his son Karan Deol. The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial, which is being backed by Aamir Khan Productions, is reportedly set to release on Republic Day 2025.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Justice, Like A Bribed Person, Favours Those In Power
  2. Election Diary: Voices Matter
  3. Sudhir Kakar, My Secular Mentor
  4. Canada Arrests Fourth Indian In Nijjar Killing Case
  5. IAF Airlifts Injured US Woman Trekker From Himachal village
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Preity Zinta Gets Uncomfortable As Paparazzi Surround Her For Pictures In Mumbai, Netizens Angry
  2. Legacy Of Violence And Sensuous Fantasies: Rochelle Potkar
  3. NCT's Mark Drops Acoustic Live Clip For Single '200', SM Entertainment Reveals Plans For Debut Solo Album
  4. Manoj Bajpayee Blames His Anger For Fallout With Hansal Mehta: Went Into My Bathroom And Cried
  5. Delhi Police Visit 'TMKOC' Sets To Question Actors Regarding Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' Missing Case
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man United In Premier League; KKR Qualify For IPL 2024 Playoffs
  2. La Liga: Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Excited By Arda Guler Potential After His Goal At Granada
  3. Serie A: Stefano Pioli Lauds AC Milan Determination After Snapping Winless Run With Cagliari Triumph
  4. Fulham Vs Manchester City, English Premier League: Pep Guardiola Terms Josko Gvardiol As 'The Best Winger On The Planet'
  5. AC Milan 5-1 Cagliari: Rossoneri Back To Winning Ways After Christian Pulisic Double
World News
  1. Flooding Forecast To Worsen In Brazil's South, Where Many Who Remain Are Poor
  2. US Offers Intel Deal To Israel If It Skips Rafah Attack; Israelis Call For Urgent Hostage Release | Top Points
  3. 8 People Were Killed In A Shooting Attack At A Bar In Ecuador, Local Police Say
  4. Northern Lights Showdown: Stunning Aurora Display Viewed By Millions Across The World
  5. Israel Orders New Evacuations In Gaza's Last Refuge Of Rafah As It Expands Military Offensive
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail