'Lahore 1947': Rajkumar Santoshi's Patriotic Film Expected To Grace Silver Screens On THIS Date

In recent days, there has been a flurry of announcements from the Hindi film industry, with producers unveiling release dates for their upcoming feature films, already taking up slots for the next year. For instance, Sajid Nadiadwala has secured Valentine’s Day 2025 weekend for Ahan Shetty-Pooja Hegde’s ‘Sanki’ and Eid 2025 for Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar.’
Now, adding to the excitement, Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial, ‘Lahore 1947,’ is reportedly gearing up for a release sometime around the Republic Day weekend in 2025.
As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the Aamir Khan-Sunny Deol-starrer is currently under production. “The shooting of ‘Lahore 1947’ is currently underway and the makers will wrap up the film by June 2024. It’s a film shot in the studio set up with massive sets of the yesteryear era being recreated. There is minimal VFX, as more focus is on real drama and action,” a source close to the development of the film informed the media portal.
“Aamir and Rajkumar Santoshi feel that Republic Day weekend is the best time for the arrival of ‘Lahore 1947.’ It’s a patriotic film about a man’s love for India and what better than Republic Day for its arrival,” the report further went on to state.
‘Lahore 1947’ is anticipated to herald the return of Deol to the silver screen after his immensely successful venture in ‘Gadar 2.’ Furthermore, if reports are to be believed, Khan will be making a cameo appearance in the forthcoming film. In addition to this, this project holds particular significance as it marks the reunion of Santoshi with Deol after a long period of time.
Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the movie is an adaptation of Asghar Wajahat’s play ‘Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai.’ Its ensemble cast also features Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Abhimanyu Singh, Ali Fazal, and Mona Singh.
More details regarding the film would be revealed at a later date.