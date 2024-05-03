'Lahore 1947': Rajkumar Santoshi's Patriotic Film Expected To Grace Silver Screens On THIS Date

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the Aamir Khan-Sunny Deol-starrer is currently under production. “The shooting of ‘Lahore 1947’ is currently underway and the makers will wrap up the film by June 2024. It’s a film shot in the studio set up with massive sets of the yesteryear era being recreated. There is minimal VFX, as more focus is on real drama and action,” a source close to the development of the film informed the media portal.