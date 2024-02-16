Abhimanyu Singh Goes Grey For Rajkumar Santoshi’s ‘Lahore 1947’

Actor Abhimanyu Singh will be seen as an antagonist in Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming film ‘Lahore 1947’ starring Sunny Deol. The filmmaker said that Abhimanyu's intensity, voice, and conviction are truly unbeatable.

Santoshi said: “Usually, whenever we think of a villain’s character, the first few names that come to our mind are Amrish ji and Danny ji but we have to look forward and see who’s taking the baton ahead.”