Preity Zinta Shares BTS Pictures From The Sets Of ‘Lahore, 1947’, Fans Express Excitement

‘Lahore, 1947’, which is backed by Aamir Khan Productions, is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films. The film boasts of some of the biggest creative names from the entertainment industry, as Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan are teaming up for the first time for the project. Interestingly, the film has Preity Zinta as a female lead. Now amid the rising fervour of the film, Preity treated the fans with some unseen BTS pictures from the sets of 'Lahore 1947'.
The actress took to her social media and shared some pictures from the sets of 'Lahore 1947'. While she shared a picture of the clapboard, Preity also shared a selfie with Rajkumar Santoshi and another team member. She wrote in the caption, "On set for Lahore 1947 #newmovie #shoot #ting"
Well, the recent pictures have piqued our excitement and fans cannot wait to watch Preity Zinta come back after a long time on the big screen, and with such a mega project. Several social media users commented on the pictures. While one wrote, “AM I DREAMING!???❤️❤️ We really cannot wait to see our queen back to the big screen,” another one commented, “Woww!! Can’t wait to see you on the big screen.” A third comment read as, “Yesss the prettiest woman @realpz is back.”
Talking about 'Lahore 1947', Aamir is all set to take the charge as producer under Aamir Khan Productions, while director Rajkumar Santoshi will helm the project, and Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta will lead the film as the main actors.