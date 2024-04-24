Watch: Former Couple Mahira Sharma And Paras Chhabra Ignore Each Other At Arti Singh's Sangeet Ceremony

Popular actress Arti Singh is gearing up to tie the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan on Thursday, April 25. Ahead of the big day, a sangeet night was hosted on Tuesday, April 23, which saw a sea of stars present. But, who stole the spotlight was former couple Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra.
Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra made an appearance at Arti Singh’s sangeet ceremony. In a viral video that has circulated online, Sharma warmly greeted Vishal Singh with a broad smile as they crossed paths on the red carpet. However, she notably ignored her ex-boyfriend Paras, despite their simultaneous arrival at the grand venue. While Paras posed alongside Vishal on the red carpet, Mahira chose to stand at a distance and later opted to be papped solo.
Advertisement
Take a look here:
In case you didn’t know, the two crossed paths during their time on the reality show, ‘Bigg Boss 13.’ At the time, Chhabra was romantically involved with actress Akanksha Puri, a relationship that ended on national television. Subsequently, his budding romance with Mahira garnered widespread interest, which led to the pair confirming their relationship. However, after four years together, they went their separate ways in April 2023, and also stopped following each other on Instagram.
Soon after their break-up, in a candid conversation with Bhavya Singh, Paras had addressed their split. While he stated that they two shared highs and lows together and also had their happy moments, they just couldn’t envision a future together. He elaborated that they mutually agreed to go their separate ways due to compatibility issues, acknowledging that they were no longer happy to be in each other’s company.
Advertisement
Coming back to Arti Singh’s wedding festivities, they are going on in full swing. The sangeet ceremony was a memorable affair. Among the guests were familiar faces like Rashami Desai, Krushna Abhishek, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Hindustani Bhau, and Vishal Aditya Singh. The wedding ceremony, scheduled for tomorrow, is set to be held at ISKCON, Mumbai.