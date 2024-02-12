Aditya Narayan has making news lately. This time it is not for his latest song but for his action at a concert. Recently, the singer was performing at a college in Chhattisgarh. During the concert, he hit a fan and snatched his phone. Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.
The viral video shows Aditya Narayan performing ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Don.’ He was walking on the stage. He saw a fan recording his performance. He hit the fan with his microphone and snatched his phone mid-performance. After he snatched the phone, he threw it in the crowd. He continued his performance after this. The incident took place at Rungta R2 College in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh.
Take a look at the viral video here.
Ever since the video went viral, the singer has been called out by the audience on social media. Reacting to the incident, one fan wrote, “Arrogance at its peak...he will have to pay the price.....” A second fan commented, “This is arrogance at its peak! If there was a problem, he get support for organisers and crew.. This attitude is unwelcoming! He has a lot to learn from sir @uditnarayan_” A third fan said, “Itane bade level par ho kar asi harkate, shobha nahi deti.”
Aditya Narayan is the son of famous Bollywood singer, Udit Narayan. Earlier, the singer was also involved in a controversy at an airport. It is not yet clear what prompted the singer to act in this manner. He has not commented on the incident as of now.