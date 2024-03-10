Warner Bros And Greta Gerwig Are Gearing Up For 'Barbie' Sequel But Under THIS Condition

While Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ was snubbed in two major nominations at the Oscars, the film continues to be on a roll. Just a day ahead of the Academy Awards, Letterboxd released its list of ‘Most Obsessively Rewatched Best Picture Nominees of the 21st Century.’ The Greta Gerwig directorial made its way to the top 10. Following this nomination, the director has revealed that she has plans to make a sequel to the movie.
The Letterboxd list of ‘Most Obsessively Rewatched Best Picture Nominees of the 21st Century’ includes films these films in the top 10 category – ‘La La Land’ (2016), ‘Dune’ (2021), ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ (2022), ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ (2001), ‘Little Women’ (2019), ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ (2019), ‘Barbie’ (2023), ‘Top Gun Maverick’ (2022), ‘Lady Bird’ (2017) and ‘Oppenheimer’ (2023).
While this nomination has sent Greta Gerwig’s fans on cloud nine, Warner Bros Chief Pam Abdy revealed that the studio is ready for a sequel of ‘Barbie.’ Abdy revealed that the studio and Gerwig are “always talking” about the possibility of a sequel. She also revealed that they were heartbroken when the movie was snubbed from the two major categories. On the other hand, Gerwig is also ready for the sequel, but she is Gerwig is looking for the “undertow.”
Ryan Gosling has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category at the Academy Awards. Apart from this, the songs ‘I’m Just Ken’ and ‘What Was I Made For’ have also been nominated. America Ferrara has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actress list and Jacqueline Durran has been nominated for the Costume Design.