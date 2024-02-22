‘Barbie’ snubs at the upcoming Oscars have been doing the rounds for quite a while now. Many celebrities and the cast of the film have expressed their disappointment over the film’s director Greta Gerwig and the lead actress Margot Robbie not receiving Best Director and Best Actress nominations respectively at the Academy Awards.
After Robbie spoke up about the snub, now Gerwig, in Time magazine’s annual Women of the Year list published on Wednesday, spoke out about the unexpected Oscars snub. While the film has bagged eight nominations in total, Greta told Time, “Of course I wanted it for Margot. But I’m just happy we all get to be there together.”
Out of the nominations, Gerwig herself highlighted that she shares a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay with her husband Noah Baumbach. Additionally, Robbie has also secured a nomination for Best Picture as a co-producer of ‘Barbie,’ alongside her husband Tom Ackerley and fellow co-producers David Heyman and Robbie Brenner.
“A friend’s mom said to me, ‘I can’t believe you didn’t get nominated,” recalled Gerwig, adding, “I said, ‘But, I did. I got an Oscar nomination.’ She was like, ‘Oh, that’s wonderful for you!’ I was like, ‘I know!’”
Earlier in the month, Margot Robbie addressed the Oscar snubs in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, offering a response akin to Gerwig’s. “As a producer and her actor, would I have loved to see Greta nominated for directing? Of course… It’s because of her we’ve all received such acclaim.”
Even an Oscars expert had previously stated that this snub will “sting for a long time.” Though the movie became the most-talked about since its release, it also became the highest-grossing film crafted by a woman in history. Not only that, ‘Barbie’ went on to become a cultural phenomenon, and the fact that the prestigious Academy Awards failed to recognize that has been called out by the cast of the film including Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu as well as ‘Barbie’ fans including Michelle Yeoh and Hillary Clinton.
As for the 96th Academy Awards, they will be airing live on Sunday, March 10 at 7 PM ET.