The 66th Annual Grammy Awards had some of the best and memorable moments. While most of the women songwriters and singers dominated the award night, a few acceptance speeches also had our hearts. One such was of Billie Eilish who thanked 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig for making the film.
Grammy Awards 2024: Billie Eilish Thanks Greta Gerwig For The 'Best Movie Of The Year' As She Wins Big For 'Barbie' Ballad
Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, bagged the Song of the Year award at the Grammys 2024 for 'What Was I Made For?'. In her acceptance speech, Billie thanked 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig for making the film.
Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, bagged the Song of the Year award at the Grammys 2024 for 'What Was I Made For?', one of the songs from Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starrer's album. In her acceptance speech, Billie gave a shout-out to Greta Gerwig for ''making the best movie of the year''.
Advertisement
The top contenders of Billie in the category were SZA, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey, Jon Batiste, and Olivia Rodrigo. In the 2024 Grammys, 'Barbie' received 11 nominations and took home three.
Advertisement
Shocked Eilish said on the stage, “Wow, oops, yikes, oh my god. Damn that’s stupid!” She was also all praise for her fellow nominees as she called them “incredible artists”. The 22-year-old also thanked the Recording Academy, her team, her family and O’Connell, who she described as her “best friend in the world”.
Advertisement
“Thank you to Greta Gerwig for making the best movie of the year”, she added.
Advertisement
While interacting with the reporters in the press room after the big win, Eilish said, “We (she and her brother) had been working three days a week and not coming up with stuff, and even if we were coming up with stuff it just didn’t feel right, didn’t feel good, didn’t feel real,” she said. “And I got really worried, I got nervous, I felt like it was going to be over a little bit. I was in a real dark place, really, really dark place, it’s kind of hard to think back to it, but Greta came to us, and she offered us this life-changing thing we didn’t really realize was going to be life-changing like that, and we wrote [‘What Was I Made For?’] 24 hours after we saw the movie,'' as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.