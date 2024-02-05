While interacting with the reporters in the press room after the big win, Eilish said, “We (she and her brother) had been working three days a week and not coming up with stuff, and even if we were coming up with stuff it just didn’t feel right, didn’t feel good, didn’t feel real,” she said. “And I got really worried, I got nervous, I felt like it was going to be over a little bit. I was in a real dark place, really, really dark place, it’s kind of hard to think back to it, but Greta came to us, and she offered us this life-changing thing we didn’t really realize was going to be life-changing like that, and we wrote [‘What Was I Made For?’] 24 hours after we saw the movie,'' as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.