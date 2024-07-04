In a conversation with India News, Vivek Oberoi opened up about how he stopped receiving work. He mentioned that he had to start other businesses in order to survive. He said, “I have been doing other businesses for a while now. There was a phase in my life where my movies were hit, performance was appreciated, yet for other reasons if you are not getting any role at all, when you become the victim of a system and lobby, you are left with just two options where you get all depressed or take it as a challenge and write your own destiny. I chose to walk on the latter path and ended up starting several businesses.”