After his debut with Ram Gopal Varma in 2002, Vivek Oberoi was one of the rising talents in Bollywood. The actor had proved his versatility by working in films across genres. However, despite delivering impactful performances, the actor’s career hit a slump after his public feud with Salman Khan. In a recent interview, he opened up about being a victim of the ‘lobby’ in Bollywood.
In a conversation with India News, Vivek Oberoi opened up about how he stopped receiving work. He mentioned that he had to start other businesses in order to survive. He said, “I have been doing other businesses for a while now. There was a phase in my life where my movies were hit, performance was appreciated, yet for other reasons if you are not getting any role at all, when you become the victim of a system and lobby, you are left with just two options where you get all depressed or take it as a challenge and write your own destiny. I chose to walk on the latter path and ended up starting several businesses.”
Oberoi’s career hit a plateau after his feud with Salman Khan grabbed eyeballs in 2003. The actor organized a press conference and alleged that Khan had threatened him because of his relationship with Aishwarya Rai. Rai was previously dating Khan. However, after her breakup with Oberoi, she tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007.
In an earlier interview, the actor had spoken about being a victim of the ‘lobby.’ He mentioned that he was at the receiving end of it, and he called it the ‘dark side’ of the industry. Previously, his father - Suresh Oberoi - had also praised him for handling the rough patch in his career with strength and grace. On the work front, Oberoi was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force.’