In the same interview, he revealed that people had advised him against doing ‘Saathiya.’ Even director Ram Gopal Varma had advised him against working on the film. However, he went ahead with it because he loved the story and the director was his friend. He added, “Everybody said don’t do ‘Saathiya’. ‘You are an action hero. How can you do a love story?’ But that wasn’t the film. My mentor, Ram Gopal Varma, was furious. He said ‘No, don’t do this film.’ I was like better than taking permission, I will ask for forgiveness. I loved the film. ‘Saathiya’s director Shaad Ali is my school friend. He was initially making the film with Abhishek Bachchan but that didn’t work out. I already had my debut film, ‘Company’.”