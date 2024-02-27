Vivek Oberoi Reveals Reason Behind Agreeing For An Arranged Marriage With Priyanka Alva

After facing a heart break, actor Vivek Oberoi did not want to get married at all. However, when he met his future wife, Priyanka Alva, in Florence one night, his mind changed. He was, in fact, sure that she was the one for him within 48 hours of their first meeting.
In a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, Vivek recalled that he wasn’t ready to let anyone come close to him again until one day, he saw Priyanka’s photograph.
“My maasi (maternal aunt) met Priyanka’s maasi and said that your niece and my nephew would be perfect. Priyanka was somewhere in New York, studying her MBA at that time, and they (relatives) set everything up. My mother saw this, and she has seen enough of me saying ‘please don’t talk about it’ in the past. She had tried this in the past… She is looking at this photo, and I come home and see the picture and say ‘she is quite pretty’. Next thing I know is that she is telling me ‘you have to meet her’,” Vivek recalled.
The actor continued, “I made a deal with her. I told her, ‘I will go and meet this girl but on the condition that you will stop all this’. She was like, ‘OK done’.
At that time, Priyanka was holidaying in Florence, Italy, with her family. Vivek added how he went to meet Priyanka without any intention of moving ahead. He said, “I was in a cafe, and I saw this girl walking in towards me. The first thing I noticed was that she was wearing flat chappals, simple linen pants, simple top, her hair tied up loosely with that stick and no make up. I was like ‘Waah confidence ki daat deni padegi‘. She is not dressed up, she just came and sat in front of me and said, ‘Hi, sorry I am 10 min late’.”
Vivek and Priyanka then kept talking for hours without realising the time. The actor continued, “So next day, I rented a convertible, put a nice jacket one, 11 am in the morning I was there. There she was, completely shocked to see me, and I said let’s go for a drive, and we took off and it was a day of just conversation and I don’t know what happened. At the end of the day, I dropped her home and I told her ‘Look, you are a lady, it’s your privilege to decide yes or no but if I am ever in my life going to get married its going to be with you. If I don’t marry you, I won’t get married at all. Rest is up to you. You take your time and decide’. And then I made my exit and that was it.”
Priyanka and Vivek tied the knot on October 29, 2010 in Bengaluru. Together, they have two children, Vivaan Veer and Amerya Nirvana. Work wise, he was recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’, which marked the filmmaker’s OTT debut.