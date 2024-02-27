Vivek Oberoi Reveals Reason Behind Agreeing For An Arranged Marriage With Priyanka Alva

Vivek and Priyanka then kept talking for hours without realising the time. The actor continued, “So next day, I rented a convertible, put a nice jacket one, 11 am in the morning I was there. There she was, completely shocked to see me, and I said let’s go for a drive, and we took off and it was a day of just conversation and I don’t know what happened. At the end of the day, I dropped her home and I told her ‘Look, you are a lady, it’s your privilege to decide yes or no but if I am ever in my life going to get married its going to be with you. If I don’t marry you, I won’t get married at all. Rest is up to you. You take your time and decide’. And then I made my exit and that was it.”