Actor Vivek Oberoi shot to instant fame when he made his debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Company.’ The actor, later, went on to star in ‘Masti’ and ‘Saathiya’ which proved to be both commercial and critical successes. However, despite this, the actor faced a setback in his career when he spoke up against Salman Khan. In a recent interview, his father – Suresh Oberoi - lauded the actor for how he navigated through this negative phase in his career.
In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Suresh Oberoi spoke about how Vivek Oberoi managed to sail through when he started losing projects over his feud with Salman Khan over Aishwarya Rai. He mentioned how the media and the film fraternity were against his son after the feud. Lauding his son’s courage, Suresh said, “It is his strength that he got through this. If it was someone else, they would have become an alcoholic or perhaps a drug addict. People were really against him. Media, and the people in the film industry, even the actors… sometimes when people get successful very quickly, others can’t take it.”
In the same interview, Suresh recalled how he had been preparing Vivek for Bollywood since he was a child. He mentioned how he would sit outside offices with Vivek’s picture hoping someone would give him his first film. Ultimately it was Ram Gopal Varma who gave Vivek his big break. In a previous interview, Vivek had opened up about his setback and talked about how ‘frustrating’ it was to sit at home for months when an actor has had back-to-back successes.
Following the setback, Vivek married Priyanka Alva in 2010. They have two children together – a son and a daughter. On the work front, he was last seen in ‘Indian Police Force’ where he played the role of IG Vikram Bakshi.