In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Suresh Oberoi spoke about how Vivek Oberoi managed to sail through when he started losing projects over his feud with Salman Khan over Aishwarya Rai. He mentioned how the media and the film fraternity were against his son after the feud. Lauding his son’s courage, Suresh said, “It is his strength that he got through this. If it was someone else, they would have become an alcoholic or perhaps a drug addict. People were really against him. Media, and the people in the film industry, even the actors… sometimes when people get successful very quickly, others can’t take it.”