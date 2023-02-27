Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Vishal Bhardwaj Adapts Agatha Christie's 'The Sittaford Mystery' For OTT

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 1:25 pm

Filmmaker-writer-music composer Vishal Bhardwaj, who is known for films such as 'Kaminey', 'Omkara', 'Maqbool' and several others, is adapting British writer Agatha Christie's mystery novel 'The Sittaford Mystery' for the OTT.


The series titled 'Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley', is set in the snow-capped mountains of Himachal Pradesh and will follow the journey of Charlie Chopra and her pursuit to uncover a deep mystery.

Besides donning the hats of director and co-producer, Vishal Bhardwaj also serves as the show's co-screenwriter, alongside Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan.

Talking about the series, Vishal Bhardwaj said: "I grew up devouring all Agatha Christie tales. Her plots, characters and setting remain unparalleled in the genre and continue to excite storytellers even today."

The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Lara Dutta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam.

The director further mentioned: "It has been an incredible journey collaborating with James Prichard, great grandson of Agatha Christie, who always brought unique perspectives to our team."

James Prichard, Basi Akpabio and Leo Dezoysa will be executive producers on the show on behalf of Agatha Christie Limited.

The series, for which the cameras are currently rolling, is being produced by Vishal Bhardwaj's home banner - Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures along with Priti Shahani's Tusk Tale Films in association with Agatha Christie Limited. The series will soon drop on Sony LIV.

