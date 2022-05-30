Actors Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer ‘Virata Parvam’, a periodic love story and action drama was supposed to release on July 1 worldwide. However, the release has been preponed and now the movie will release on June 17.

According to Pinkvilla, ‘Virata Parvam’ is based on true events of the 1990s and Daggubati plays the role of Comrade Ravanna also known as Aranya. Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, will play his admirer named Vennela. The movie will tell a love story set against the backdrop of the Naxalite movement in Telangana.

The motion poster was released just recently. The film is presented by D Suresh Babu, while Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas is bankrolling it. Music composer Suresh Bobbili is scoring the music.

‘Virata Parvam’ will also feature actors Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chanda, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand. The teaser and first single from the movie got a tremendous response from the audience.