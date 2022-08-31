Ganesh Chaturthi Special: TV Celebs Share Their Heartfelt Wishes And Memories Of Lord Ganesha

This year, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is going to be extra special for everyone. After the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, people are finally going to be able to bring home Bappa and also invite their friends and family over to enjoy the festivities.

Our TV celebrities are also not far behind. Most of them bring home the Elephant God and make it a ritual to share their good wishes with their fans. Here are some of the popular TV celebs sharing their memories of Ganpati:

Neha Joshi

In Maharashtra, Ganesh Utsav is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. I live in Mumbai, and the eleven days of Bappa make this city even more vibrant and colourful. This time of the year makes the city full of life and festive fervour. I usually celebrate at my ancestral home in Nashik, where we get Bappa home, and the entire family comes together to worship him. Another reason I wait for this time of year is to have Ukadiche Modak, a homemade sweet made from rice flour, jaggery, and coconut that we offer to Bappa. This year, the celebration will be extra special for me as it will be our first Ganesh Chaturthi after marriage. Even though I am busy shooting my upcoming show, Doosri Maa, I will try to find some time to do the darshan and visit the pandals. While I always seek his blessings for my family and friends, I will also seek blessings for our new show this year. We are excited about it and looking forward to its successful launch and our audience's love and support.

Shivya Pathania

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals, and I look forward to visiting pandals to do the darshan. I have been a devotee of Bappa, and I always seek his blessings before starting anything new. After all, he is Vignaharta and praying to him gives me a sense of happiness and protection. We might have Ganpati on Baal Shiv sets this year in Naigaon, and we are all super excited. The preparations to welcome him are underway. It will be my first time performing his Seva and aarti. The atmosphere of the set has already become excited about his arrival. The preparation is on, the decorations are up, and we are all deciding on the prasad we will serve him over the next few days. We will also have a panditji on the sets helping us with the puja. I eagerly look forward to going live or sharing the videos on my social media for my friends, family and fans who can do the darshan with us. I pray to Ganpati Bappa to keep everyone healthy and happy. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all.

Kamna Pathak

I have a sweet tooth, which I indulge in during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Homemade rice and wheat modaks have always made my mouth water and have become a part of my cheat diet during Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh Chaturthi is one festival that keeps you positive all the time. In my hometown, Indore, I used to deck up in my traditional attire and visit my friend's place, who used to keep Ganpati at their homes to seek blessings. Then, later in the evening, my cousins and I used to go pandal hopping there. This year I will be visiting my friends and co-stars' places for prayers. I have already convinced many people to accompany me for pandal hopping in Mumbai as I love watching those huge idols and the decorations around them. Due to the pandemic in the last two years, I did not get a chance to visit Laal Baugh Ka Raja and Andheri Cha Raja. But this year, I'd like to go there and pray for everyone. Ganpati Bappa Morya.

Rohitashv Gour

Ganesh Chaturthi is the most awaited festival for all of us in my family. And we celebrate it with great zeal every year. To kick off the celebrations, my family and I will thoroughly clean our house and decorate it with flowers and diyas. My wife prepares twenty-one sweets for Bappa, later distributed among neighbours and friends. Whatever I have today is because of Bappa's blessings, and I pray for the health and happiness of my family and those around me. We never leave Bappa alone after he arrives home. My daughters, members, and I take rotations to stay awake and care for Bappa in shifts. I had begun inviting family and friends, looking forward to a grand festival celebration after two years.

Seerat Kapoor

As kids, we would celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at my grandfather, Roshan Taneja Ji’s home. We would decorate Ganapati ji with flowers, lights, diya’s, dupattas and sweets. I remember, our Ganesha was always of a humble size and we’d welcome him with utmost love and care. My most fond memories are of my family get-togethers during this time. We’d bond over intimate dinners and conversations right beside our Ganesha. There’s so much warmth and togetherness this festival bestows upon us, I find that the most endearing! The peace, joy, and lightness on our people's faces and the positive energy in the atmosphere are something that I enjoy the most about this festival. A Big head represents wisdom, broad-mindedness, forward-thinking, and a vast ocean of knowledge.

Nehha Pendse

I patiently wait for this auspicious occasion every year. From attending Pandal darshan to relishing delicious modaks, dancing during the aagman to getting emotional during the visarjan. Ganesh Chaturthi is very close to my heart. And I have always looked forward to it since I was a little girl. On that note, when we have Ganpati Bappa in our hearts, there is nothing to worry about in life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your loved ones. May Lord Ganesha keep enlightening our lives and always bless us with love and success. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Asha Negi

Every year, I eagerly await Pandal darshan and modaks. I hold Ganesh Chaturthi in the highest regard. And ever since I was a little girl, I have always looked forward to it. So on this auspicious occasion, may you find all the delights of life. May your all dreams come true. May Lord Ganesha continue to illuminate our lives and continuously shower us with success and love. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Raj Anadkat

Growing up and to date, I always look forward to Ganesh Chaturthi. Welcoming Bappa with so much love and relishing delicious modaks has to be my favourite thing. On that note, wishing a beautiful, colourful and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. May this festive occasion bring along many more smiles and many more celebrations for you.

Priya Banerjee

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. I hope we are kept in Lord Ganpati's heart and he keeps showering love on us. Let us celebrate a new start with this new sunrise. Hope this auspicious and cheerful occasion will bring more joyous moments and smiles for you and your families. Here is wishing a joyous and colourful Ganesh Chaturthi to you.

Ishita Dutta

I have been celebrating Ganpati for the last ten years ever since I shifted to Mumbai because in Jamshedpur normally people celebrate Durga Pooja, Kaali Pooja, and Laxmi Pooja. When I came to Mumbai I realised the Ganpati celebration is so so big in the city and I was very happy that finally, we had Ganpati at our place. It's like ten years back and ever since then we have been having Ganpati at home and for the last couple of years I have been doing eco-friendly Ganpati and now I am making Ganpati myself. I think it's very important to celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav and not just Ganesh pooja I feel all the festivals that we celebrate you know be it Durga Pooja, Kaali Pooja, Laxmi Pooja, you know, we have so many celebrations in India. I think it's time that whoever can, should shift to eco-friendly idols instead of getting something that pollutes our environment.