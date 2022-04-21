Vin Diesel Announces Title Of 'Fast And Furious 10'

'Fast And Furious 10' will be titled 'Fast X,' according to Hollywood actor Vin Diesel in an Instagram post. The Universal film, the first part of the last chapter of the 'Fast And Furious' franchise, has commenced production and is set to be released on May 19, 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Diesel revealed the film’s title. The actor-producer captioned the photo as “Day one… (sic).” This goes on to confirm that the shooting for the film has begun.

After the outpouring of love on the name and logo announcement, Diesel got emotional and took to Instagram to talk about how the franchise is fan driven.

“I am jet lagged and a bit tired, but your opinion does matter, it is why I make these movies. When I think, ‘oh the script isn’t ready, I should do what other Hollywood A listers do and walk’… I think of you. I think of the millions of people who wait for Fast Films like a holiday, through the highs and lows, moments of disappointment to the moments of confirmation that we have always represented your favorite franchise, and dare I say, your FAMILY. Mark Zuckerberg himself has attributed the social media revolution to my posting of heart and love back in 2009. The Alpha Angel was turning a year old… Fast 4 was released. I had just started a Facebook account… An app recommended to me by my sister, who graduated Harvard grad school, and who happens to be one of the most important producers to the Fast Franchise. Primarily, to be able to include you all into the process of manifesting this mythology. At the time Barack Obama was the only person on social media with more than a million fans…. And because of you we quickly passed him making our page the leading page. Facebook at the time would go to countries to sign up to their app, promising to be a tool to unite family, and when they said, we already have Skype to talk to family, Facebook would say, but you can be friends with Vin Diesel. Haha, and they joined this social media era… You also remember when I asked my incredible fans who they wanted me to work with back in 2010, they said the rock… he ended up becoming Hobbs, who was initially written for Tommy lee Jones. To this day Hobbs is without question his best role, I am forever grateful to him for delivering such a great character. The same was true of Jason Statham, who also continues to shine in Our saga. Both are a product of fan generated casting… (sic),” Diesel wrote.

Despite the fallout between Diesel and actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who played Hobbs in the franchise, Diesel didn’t forget to praise his contributions to the franchise. Diesel has asked Johnson to return to the franchise for the last two films publicly on social media, but Johnson has not given a nod of approval for the same.

Diesel also went on to inform the fans how he plans to bring back the character of Mia Toretto in the franchise. He also wrote about his association with actor Paul Walker, who passed away in between the filming of the seventh film of the franchise.

Diesel wrote, “Yes, Your opinion has always mattered. When the F10 script came in, it excluded Mia Toretto…. Someone whom I’ve attributed the brotherhood of Dom and Brian to… I was so disappointed that I couldn’t see how I could continue… After all, I wasn’t going to make another Fast unless Brian was back in Four… I don’t need to remind you of the petitions you sent the studio for Letty’s return at the the end of FIve. Side note, you will never believe who corrected the very important role of Mia… my daughter, the Alpha Angel, who told the director very plainly and honestly “NO MIA NO FAST 10!” haha. The irony, is that the day she was born I was filming with Jordanna and Pablo and it was Jordanna who I first told… profound right? There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t want to turn back time, talk Pablo out of heading back to LA that thanksgiving weekend… every Fast film I make must at the core always honor my brother Pablo. In the real world, I will always look after his family, because in the real world he is family. When his daughter asked me to walk her down the isle… I tear up, and then do it with pride and and honor… when his mother asks me to bring Brian back to the screen… well, I don’t have to tell you how serious I take that. Fast could never have been here without the profound love and brotherhood between Dom and Brian, established in 2001. Yeah, I am talking too much, but damn, life is short and your comment touched me and hit a cord. Thank you for believing in me, in us… I won’t rest until I make you, him… and the universe proud. All love, Always (sic).”

Filmmaker Justin Lin, a longstanding series director, is going to be helming the project. Not only will he be directing it, but will also be part producing the movie.

Brie Larson, actress of 'Captain Marvel,' is the newest addition to the cast of the star-studded franchise. Also 'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa will be joining in as a newcomer to the franchise.

For the unversed, the original film series will conclude with the two-part finale, but the 'Fast' world, which has proven to be a successful franchise for the studio, is likely to continue with a number of spinoffs. ‘Hobbs And Shaw’ being one such spin off franchise that has done extremely well for the studio. There are reports that there could be even more spin offs in the coming years.