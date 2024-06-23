Art & Entertainment

Vikrant Massey Starrer '12th Fail' To Be Screened At Shanghai Film Festival

'12th Fail,' will be screened at the Shanghai Film Festival today, June 23. The festival started on June 14.


Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr in '12th Fail' Photo: Instagram


Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s biographical drama ‘12th Fail’, starring Vikrant Massey in the lead, received critical acclaimation and was also a commercial success. The film is based on Anurag Pathak's 2019 best-selling novel that tells the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.'12th Fail,' will be screened at the closing night of the Shanghai Film Festival i.e today, June 23. The festival started on June 14.

The news was shared by Vikrant Massey on Saturday.He took to his Instagram handle and wrote, ''12th Fail at the Shanghai International Film Festival'' and added a red heart emoji.

According to a statement by the makers, "The screening of 12th Fail in Shanghai Film Festival and Vikrant Massey's attendance at the screening highlight the film's ongoing success and the significant impact it has had worldwide."

Earlier in January, the film was also selected as the closing film for the prestigious Macau Asia-Europe Young Cinema Film Festival.

'12th Fail' hit the scenes on October 27, 2023. The film was lauded by both critics, audiences and celebs. Vikrant's outstanding and effortless portrayal made him one of the best performers of 2023.  Recently, it celebrated 25 weeks of success in theatres. The film was also released in China, where it was screened in over 20,000 screens.

The biographical drama was also released on OTT and within three days of its release, it became the most-watched film of 2023. The movie reportedly grossed over ₹69 crore worldwide.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's class storytelling and Vikrant's stellar act made the film a great watch. The movie shows the relentless struggles of millions of aspiring students attempting to crack the UPSC entrance exam. Vikrant plays Manoj Kumar who becomes an IPS officer from being a 12th fail. '12th Fail' inspires millions of people to not give up on their dreams. 

Apart from Vikrant Massey, the film also starred Medha Shankr, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Anant V Joshi in key roles.

