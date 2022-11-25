Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Vikram Wadhwa To Play A cop In 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

'Chotti Sarrdaarni' actor Vikram Wadhwa is all set to enter the longest-running daily show 'Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and will be seen playing a cop in it.

Vikram wadhwa
Vikram wadhwa Facebook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Nov 2022 5:58 pm

'Chotti Sarrdaarni' actor Vikram Wadhwa  is all set to enter the longest-running daily show 'Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and will be seen playing a cop in it.

In the coming episodes, Dr Abhimanyu (played by Harshad Chopda) will be shown being arrested by Vikram's on-screen character.

The actor has been part of TV shows such as 'Hero - Gayab Mode On, 'Imlie', 'Crime Alert' and others. He expresses his excitement about playing a cop.

He adds: "I personally think now that I am a cop in real life. I have played this particular character in so many shows. All I can say is I am living my childhood dream."

Meanwhile, in the coming days, there are a lot of twists in the show.

Akshara (Pranali Rathod) plans a baby and this brings happiness to the entire family however things are not that easy for her and how she deals with it is yet to be watched.

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' airs on Star Plus.

Related stories

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Actress Navika Kotia: It’s Necessary To Adapt To Changing Times

Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathore's ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Goes For A Leap After 13 Years

Tags

Art & Entertainment Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Akshay Kumar On Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Says Hi' Remark: Nothing Ever Should Make Us Ungrateful Towards Our Armed Forces

Akshay Kumar On Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Says Hi' Remark: Nothing Ever Should Make Us Ungrateful Towards Our Armed Forces

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis