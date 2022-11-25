Vikram Wadhwa To Play A cop In 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

'Chotti Sarrdaarni' actor Vikram Wadhwa is all set to enter the longest-running daily show 'Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and will be seen playing a cop in it.

In the coming episodes, Dr Abhimanyu (played by Harshad Chopda) will be shown being arrested by Vikram's on-screen character.

The actor has been part of TV shows such as 'Hero - Gayab Mode On, 'Imlie', 'Crime Alert' and others. He expresses his excitement about playing a cop.

He adds: "I personally think now that I am a cop in real life. I have played this particular character in so many shows. All I can say is I am living my childhood dream."

Meanwhile, in the coming days, there are a lot of twists in the show.

Akshara (Pranali Rathod) plans a baby and this brings happiness to the entire family however things are not that easy for her and how she deals with it is yet to be watched.

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' airs on Star Plus.