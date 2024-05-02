Vidhu Vinod Chopra Recalls First Meeting With Amitabh Bachchan: Wanted to Pee In His Vanity Van

Chopra explained that the filmmaker finally had the opportunity to view his film, ‘Murder at Monkey Hill,’ before 5 pm as that was when their theater booking expired. He noted, “Now, Amitabh, Hrishi da and Rekha are all busy working, and I notice there’s some argument happening. Around 4, I started to feel that he wouldn’t get the time to watch my film. A little while later, I left. I was sitting outside, and I felt a hand on my shoulder. It was Amitabh Bachchan. He asked, ‘You have the booking till 5? Let’s go’. He asked if he could bring a friend along with him, and the friend was Rekha. He was angry because of the argument earlier, and we all got into the famous trailer,” Chopra added.